PUBLIC SAFETY: Coyote sightings, predations increase in MB

by Mark McDermott

Coyotes continue to be increasingly present in Manhattan Beach, according to a report MBPD Chief Rachel Johnson gave to the City Council last week.

Johnson reported that 128 coyote sightings were reported in the last 12 months, including five confirmed predations in which a resident’s pet was taken by coyote and consumed. Johnson said there were 21 unconfirmed predations which MBPD was unable to prove were connected to coyotes.

“Our parking and animal control section has been really engaged on coyote management, and educating our community to manage their yards and things like that, to make things less hospitable for coyotes,” Johnson said. “This time of year, it’s very typical that we receive an increase in reports on coyotes. Specifically, we had a female with two younger pups …They’ve been running around the area, if you will. They don’t live in the city, but they frequent the city, most specifically the northeast corner of Manhattan village and the golf course.”

The coyotes do not appear to be a threat to residents themselves.

“These coyotes display an appropriate fear of humans, and they retreat when hazed,” Johnson said. “There hasn’t been any concerning behavior observed, aside from them appearing comfortable in the area due to some significant overgrowth on both the Village and golf course properties.”

Coyotes have become an increasing concern among residents following a large uptick in sightings and incidents over the past three years. In 2022, 70 sightings were reported in the city, after only 84 sightings combined over the previous six years. The sightings have continued to increase yearly.

“We haven’t located any dens in the city limits,” Johnson said. “There are areas where we’ve identified that coyotes rest or pass through, but we haven’t found any place where they actually live in town.”

Councilperson Joe Franklin asked about trapping and euthanization options. Johnson said trapping is problematic because by law traps must be set far from human residences, while the California Department of Fish and Game limits use of euthanation to instances in which a coyote threatens a human. Johnson said community education is the best tool available, to reduce desirable habitat for coyotes.

“We continue to push on all cylinders on the coyote issue, because it’s evergreen and it’s cyclical in this time of year when the pups are learning how to [become] adult, if you will,” she said. “That’s what coyotes do.” ER