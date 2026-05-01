By Garth Meyer

The City of Redondo Beach Animal Services issued a public service announcement last week advising residents to stay clear of baby owls which have seemingly fallen out of nests.

The developing birds are often seen on the ground.

“The little ones are likely just learning to fly and their parents are probably nearby, keeping an eye on them,” Animal Services said in the announcement.

The city department stressed that the young owls should not be approached or touched. Children and pets should be kept away too.

Nonetheless, if anyone believes a fledgling owl needs help, Animal Services may be reached at (310) 379-2477. ER