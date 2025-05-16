Redondo Beach city council: no ads at bus stops

by Garth Meyer

The Redondo Beach city council took in a presentation on May 6 about whether to add advertising to Beach Cities Transit stops, deciding not to.

The matter came out of strategic planning sessions last year.

Tyron Gunn, transit manager, and Brian Magumcia, transit analyst, presented information on behalf of the city’s community services department, counting 214 total stops on the B.C.T. Line, which serves Redondo Beach north to El Segundo.

All B.C.T. assets are federally funded, meaning any advertising proceeds would have to go to transit programs.

Gunn and Magumcia advised the council that it is not feasible to go ahead now, referring to a need to gather projected costs, potential revenue, and to develop a city advertising policy.

“There’s something to be said for our current bus benches being inconspicuous vs. those that would draw attention with advertising,” said City Councilman Scott Behrendt.

“I see the upfront costs as being pretty prohibitive,” said Councilman Brad Waller. “I still have concerns with the clutter and the blight.”

“Even the most beautiful outside advertising is loud,” said Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., showing examples. “I don’t know if these are suitable for Redondo Beach.”

“A lot of our bus routes are not on heavy-traffic streets, so I’m not sure how many of the 214 stops would be viable,” said Councilman Chadwick Castle.

Obagi asked about advertising on the outside of B.C.T. buses.

“We might not be in the black on that one,” said Elizabeth Hause, community services director.

The council ended up voting 5-0 to receive and file the information.

Obagi, Jr., brought the matter to the city’s 2024 strategic planning session after he saw an Independent Cities Association presentation from advertisers, which laid out how cities may generate funds from bus stop benches, depots, etc.

“(The topic) was worth a visit, but when you see the contrast between what we have and what could be, minimalism is better,” Obagi, Jr., told Easy Reader. “Especially on our relatively narrow sidewalks.” ER