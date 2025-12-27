Redondo grassroots group angles for Artesia Blvd. farmers’ market

by Garth Meyer

A committee is formed, a petition is up, the planning commission agendized it, and a grass-roots effort to start a farmers’ market on Artesia Boulevard is gaining traction.

Resident Jim Mueller first spoke of this latest effort in the summer, in public comments at city council meetings, then went to the planning commission, which agendized a North Redondo farmers’ market as a discussion item for Dec. 18.

That was deemed unnecessary after Mayor Jim Light directed city staff to help the group with permitting and other issues.

Mueller is now one of a handful of committee members – they formed in October with no particular name – advocating and organizing to put on a weekly farmers’ market on or near Artesia Blvd.

Possible locations have been discussed – the open space where powerlines cross Artesia (between Phelan Street and Felton Lane), or in the parking lot of the North Branch Library. The first location is unlikely because it would require a permit from Southern California Edison, which it will not grant, citing concerns of a booth-covering blowing into the high-voltage lines above.

Planning Commission Chair Wayne Craig is on the committee with Mueller, as well as North Redondo residents Teresa Mitchell, Desiree Galassi and Daniella Wodnicki.

In early November, the group started a petition at Change.org, which now has 835 signatures calling for a farmers’ market in North Redondo.

Mitchell has gathered much of the start-up information – how to set up a farmers’ market, how others in the area are run, who manages them, potential locations – and sent it to the planning commission.

No sponsor has yet stepped forward, though Mueller reports the group has spoken to a few community organizations about it, and one in particular is giving it “due diligence.”

“We hope to have a more firm update later in January once everyone can get together again after the holidays,” Mitchell said.

“This is gaining a lot of support in the community,” said Mueller. “We think that’s what people would like to see on Artesia Blvd. More of a community center, where they would feel comfortable gathering. That’s what Artesia Blvd. is really lacking.”

Mueller has often appeared at city meetings to speak in public comment, whether against retail cannabis in Redondo Beach, against smoke shops in town and for more family restaurants and businesses on Artesia. He gave an example as South Bay Vacuum and Sewing.

“What is more family than the vacuum cleaner?” he said.

The Riviera Village farmers’ market is sponsored by Riviera Village Association.

Next steps

The North Redondo farmers’ market group now looks to finalize a location and day/time for the weekly event, and get clear on what permits are needed. The California Department of Food and Agriculture would need to certify the market.

“Instead of just waiting (for the city to do it), the idea is we have control over our own destiny,” said Mitchell, a self-employed land-use, regulatory permitting consultant who met Mueller at a city council meeting in early October, when she spoke during public comment about parking reform on Artesia. “We’re working on the cost now.”

Potential spots remaining to be considered are one of the parks in North Redondo or to close a side street on Artesia Blvd.

“We have a mile and a half on Artesia,” Mitchell said.

She added that the event is not likely to be held on Saturdays, in order to avoid competing with the big Torrance farmers’ market. The North Redondo event could be on a weekday evening.

“We’d love to have it. Absolutely,” said City Councilman Zein Obagi, Jr., who represents the area. “The question is where. We’ve got our plates full. If the residents can come up with a plan, we can extend (use of) the North Branch Library parking lot or waive licensing fees for a time.”

A total of 175 farmers’ markets are in operation in L.A. County, including ones at Veterans Park, Clark Field in Hermosa Beach and Metlox Plaza in Manhattan Beach.

Mitchell said the goal is to start in North Redondo with 30 to 50 booths.

“The drive behind this is to have engaging, sustainable activities (here) that become community events,” she said. “We’re hoping we can open in late spring.”

The group met again Dec. 8 at Lavender & Honey.

The three biggest costs are expected to be permits, insurance and hiring a manager.

“Farmers markets, even the small ones, tend to bring 300 to 700 people,” Mitchell said.

“My role is to keep the fire burning,” said Mueller. “Because once it goes out, it’s a lot harder to get it started again… I want the community to be what it could be.”

As for a name for their group, they still don’t have one.

“We sort of just got to work,” Mueller said. ER