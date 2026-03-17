Sand Box: Just another Baywatch rescue

by Donna Stocker-Lofgren

On the morning of March 14, I found myself sitting on a paddleboard in Bluff Cove, as I sometimes do, to take in our beautiful California coast from a different vantage point and retreat from the barrage of negativity on the news and the ever- more- frequent unsolicited political opinions of complete strangers.

While I was sitting there waiting for the ocean to perform its magic attitude adjustment, I noticed a medium-sized fishing boat beached on the rocky shore. Minutes later one of our LA County Lifeguard Baywatch boats came around the point and into the cove with its light flashing. Naturally, the lifeguard boat was limited in how close it could approach the stranded boat due to the rocky, shallow shore and the abundance of kelp.

What I witnessed next was nothing short of heroic. While the lifeguard driving the boat idled at a distance of approximately 100 yards, another lifeguard dove into the chilly ocean water with a line. He then swam to the beached boat, tied a line to it, and proceeded to swim back, pulling the boat, with two fishermen in it, off the rocky shore.

It was just a short time afterward I was able to watch the two boats leave the cove headed in the direction of the Redondo Beach Harbor.

I have lived in the South Bay and been a beach goer my entire lifetime. I was rescued by an LA County lifeguard in my youth when I found myself in a riptide, and more recently rescued from my own foolishness by paddling out on a day in which the fog rolled in before we could get to shore, causing our small group to lose all sense of direction. This does not take into account the numerous times the Lifeguards have assisted me and my beach going friends with stings from jellyfish, stingrays, bees, as well as, cut feet from broken and skinned knees from bike accidents on the strand.

In each and every instance these lifeguards have aided and assisted with calm concern, compassion and a smile if appropriate. They are the unsung heroes of the South Bay. The next time you and your family pack your towels and head home after a fun day at the beach don’t forget to thank a Lifeguard.