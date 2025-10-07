South Bay Fall Art Calendar 10-9-25

by Kimie Joe
Through November 15
Fall Gallery Artists’ Show, Destination: Art
Collection showcases 14 artists with 91 works of art. 1815 West 213th Street, Suite 135 Torrance. (310) 742-3192. localartists@destination-art.net.
Through October 18
The Labor of Memory, Garel Fine Art
Solo Exhibit featuring works by master printer Lino Martinez. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786.
Through October 25
Pray the Gay Away, Not Shockboxx
Debut collective show featuring a satirical, boundary-pushing exhibition celebrating queerness (not family-friendly). 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com
Through November 1
Surface Tension, VEFA
Group exhibit featuring Southern CA artists whose practices examine the boundary between surface and meaning. VEFA Gallery. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com
Through November 15
Palos Verdes Art Center
Featuring two exhibits. Eric Johnson: ex-cerpt features composite sculptures and works created from wood, resin and lacquer. Guillaume Zuili: The American Years photography and lith printing exhibit. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479.
Through November 15
Dennis Jarvis, Culture Brewing
Portraits and abstracts in resin by artist and surfboard shaper Dennis Jarvis. 327 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Info@dennisjarvis.com
Through November 15
Fall Gallery Artists’ Show, Destination: Art
Collection showcases 14 artists with 91 works of art. 1815 West 213th Street, Suite 135 Torrance. (310) 742-3192. localartists@destination-art.net.
Through November 23
Bluerider ART LA
Inaugural Exhibit “From Sea to Sky – The Blue Axis”. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
Through December 28
Rick Dickert Solo Exhibit, Easy Reader Art Show
Featuring over 20 photographs by meteorologist Rick Dickert. Portion of proceeds to benefit Jimmy Miller Foundation. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.
Friday, October 17
Continuation, Manhattan Beach Arts Center
Opening Reception 5 – 7 p.m. Program 6 p.m. Featuring Charles Arnoldi | Natalie Arnoldi | Ryland Arnoldi Envisioned and Presented by Homeira Goldstein. Curated by David Austin. RSVP recommended, email art@TIME4ART.us. MB Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov
Saturday, October 18
ART310, PSM Communication Arts
The annual ART310, hosted by PSM Communication Arts, will feature over two dozen of the South Bay’s most respected artists, who will contribute their work to benefit art education in the South Bay. Proceeds will be raised through both silent and live auctions. The artists include Bo Bridges, Brent Broza, Victoria White, Brian Kingston, Lauren Frick, John Hudson and Joanna Garel. Proceeds will support Indivisible Arts, a Hermosa Beach program that teaches consciousness through creativity. IA’s Creative Wisdom Tools program is offered to students at DaVinci RISE, a South Bay high school that works with the local foster care system. Last year, ART310 raised more than $55,000. Tickets are $125, available at ART310.org. PSM Communication Arts is located at 422 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach.
Saturday, October 18
Rocktober, Gallery of Hermosa
Opening Reception 5 – 8 p.m. Group Exhibit featuring artwork that interprets “Rocktober.” Exhibit through November 9. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com.
Saturday, October 18
Opening Reception, Torrance Art Museum
MAIN GALLERY: Baker’s Dozen, A survey of thirteen Southern California contemporary art practices. GALLERY TWO: Code Collapse. 6 – 9 p.m. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov
Saturday, October 25
Kiley Ames Solo Show, Garel Fine Art
Opening Reception 3 – 7 p.m. Solo Exhibit featuring new works by Kiley Ames. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786.
Saturday, October 25
Open Canvas, Esperanza Gallery
Opening Reception 3 – 6 p.m. Exhibit through November 23. Group show featuring works by local Southbay Artists. 113 W Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach.
Thursday, October 30
Mommy Dearest, Not Shockboxx
Opening Reception 6 p.m. Group art show exploring the messy, painful, and sometimes hilarious realities of family. 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com
Saturday, November 15
¡Kooks!, Gallery of Hermosa
Opening Reception 5 – 9 p.m. Group art exhibit presented by Chip Herwegh showcasing South Bay’s Surf and Skateboard Art legends. Exhibit through December 7. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com
Saturday, December 13
MAS Attack, Torrance Art Museum
6 – 9 p.m. This one-night group exhibition invites Southern California artists to share work that reflects, resists, heals, or sheds light on the times we’re living in. More information online. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov
Ongoing:
Bo Bridges Gallery
Gallery is open Monday — Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1108 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 937-3764.
DION Art Gallery
Gallery is open Monday — Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. 1907-1/2 S Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.
Riley Arts Gallery
Gallery is open Monday — Saturday 1o a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. 1007 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.
Walstory Art Gallery
Group Exhibit. Sunday – Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. info@walstory.com. (424) 247-7670.
To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com. ER