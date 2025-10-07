South Bay Fall Art Calendar 10-9-25

by Kimie Joe

Through November 15

Fall Gallery Artists’ Show, Destination: Art

Collection showcases 14 artists with 91 works of art. 1815 West 213th Street, Suite 135 Torrance. (310) 742-3192. localartists@destination-art.net.

Through October 18

The Labor of Memory, Garel Fine Art

Solo Exhibit featuring works by master printer Lino Martinez. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786.

Through October 25

Pray the Gay Away, Not Shockboxx

Debut collective show featuring a satirical, boundary-pushing exhibition celebrating queerness (not family-friendly). 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com

Through November 1

Surface Tension, VEFA

Group exhibit featuring Southern CA artists whose practices examine the boundary between surface and meaning. VEFA Gallery. 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. vefagallery.com

Through November 15

Palos Verdes Art Center

Featuring two exhibits. Eric Johnson: ex-cerpt features composite sculptures and works created from wood, resin and lacquer. Guillaume Zuili: The American Years photography and lith printing exhibit. 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. (310) 541-2479.

Through November 15

Dennis Jarvis, Culture Brewing

Portraits and abstracts in resin by artist and surfboard shaper Dennis Jarvis. 327 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Info@dennisjarvis.com

Through November 15

Through November 23

Bluerider ART LA

Inaugural Exhibit “From Sea to Sky – The Blue Axis”. 1030 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Through December 28

Rick Dickert Solo Exhibit , Easy Reader Art Show

Featuring over 20 photographs by meteorologist Rick Dickert. Portion of proceeds to benefit Jimmy Miller Foundation. 67 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

Friday, October 17

Continuation, Manhattan Beach Arts Center

Opening Reception 5 – 7 p.m. Program 6 p.m. Featuring Charles Arnoldi | Natalie Arnoldi | Ryland Arnoldi Envisioned and Presented by Homeira Goldstein. Curated by David Austin. RSVP recommended, email art@TIME4ART.us. MB Arts Center. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach. manhattanbeach.gov

Saturday, October 18

ART310, PSM Communication Arts

The annual ART310, hosted by PSM Communication Arts, will feature over two dozen of the South Bay’s most respected artists, who will contribute their work to benefit art education in the South Bay. Proceeds will be raised through both silent and live auctions. The artists include Bo Bridges, Brent Broza, Victoria White, Brian Kingston, Lauren Frick, John Hudson and Joanna Garel. Proceeds will support Indivisible Arts, a Hermosa Beach program that teaches consciousness through creativity. IA’s Creative Wisdom Tools program is offered to students at DaVinci RISE, a South Bay high school that works with the local foster care system. Last year, ART310 raised more than $55,000. Tickets are $125, available at ART310.org. PSM Communication Arts is located at 422 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach.

Saturday, October 18

Rocktober, Gallery of Hermosa

Opening Reception 5 – 8 p.m. Group Exhibit featuring artwork that interprets “Rocktober.” Exhibit through November 9. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com.

Saturday, October 18

Opening Reception, Torrance Art Museum

MAIN GALLERY: Baker’s Dozen, A survey of thirteen Southern California contemporary art practices. GALLERY TWO: Code Collapse. 6 – 9 p.m. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov

Saturday, October 25

Kiley Ames Solo Show, Garel Fine Art

Opening Reception 3 – 7 p.m. Solo Exhibit featuring new works by Kiley Ames. 1069 Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. info@garelfineart.com. (310) 753-5786.

Saturday, October 25

Open Canvas, Esperanza Gallery

Opening Reception 3 – 6 p.m. Exhibit through November 23. Group show featuring works by local Southbay Artists. 113 W Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach.

Thursday, October 30

Mommy Dearest, Not Shockboxx

Opening Reception 6 p.m. Group art show exploring the messy, painful, and sometimes hilarious realities of family. 636 Cypress Ave, Hermosa Beach. notshockboxx.com

Saturday, November 15

¡Kooks!, Gallery of Hermosa

Opening Reception 5 – 9 p.m. Group art exhibit presented by Chip Herwegh showcasing South Bay’s Surf and Skateboard Art legends. Exhibit through December 7. GOH 138 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (323) 364-6606. galleryofhermosa.com

Saturday, December 13

MAS Attack, Torrance Art Museum

6 – 9 p.m. This one-night group exhibition invites Southern California artists to share work that reflects, resists, heals, or sheds light on the times we’re living in. More information online. 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. (310) 618-6388. TorranceArtMuseum@TorranceCA.Gov

Ongoing:

Bo Bridges Gallery

Gallery is open Monday — Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1108 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. (310) 937-3764.

DION Art Gallery

Gallery is open Monday — Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. 1907-1/2 S Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach.

Riley Arts Gallery

Gallery is open Monday — Saturday 1o a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. 1007 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach.

Walstory Art Gallery

Group Exhibit. Sunday – Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 919 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. info@walstory.com. (424) 247-7670.

To be included in upcoming art listings, email calendar@easyreadernews.com. ER