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South Bay Summer Kid Camps 2026: Arts, Athletics, Academics

The King Harbor Youth Foundation instills young sailors with a lifelong passion for the sea. Photo courtesy of KHYF
Beach Cities Volleyball’s experienced coaches have been sharing the volleyball stoke for 25 years. Photo courtesy of BCVB

By: Judy Rae

Beach Cities Volleyball
Top coaches
Beach Cities Volleyball is the place to develop volleyball skills this spring and all summer long. Offering 25 years of experience from former professional and college players as well as current college and high school coaches. Beach Cities Volleyball has some of the best and experienced coaches in the South Bay. Every day of camp or clinic is filled with training and knowledge delivered in a way that encourages and builds the love of volleyball within young athletes. Each time you touch a volleyball is an opportunity to improve. Don’t miss out on all the fun — register today. See you in the gym!
(310) 546-9150. beachcitiesvbc.com

Surfside Volleyball Club trains in the Olympian producing Mira Costa High School gym. Photo courtesy of SVB

Surfside Volleyball Club
All levels, at Mira Costa

Surfside Volleyball Club Summer Camps for girls ages 9-13 takes place in July and August at Mira Costa High School. Sign up early because the camps always fill up and have a wait list. All levels are welcome. Beginner/Intermediate clinics are offered year round for girls wanting to start sooner. Check “New To Volleyball” on our website. Advanced girls clinics are available in July/August, in addition to summer camps. Tryouts for 4th – 8th grade girls take place in early October with important Pre-Tryout Clinics before. Exact dates/times and sign-ups are on our website.

surfsidevolleyball.com
(424) 237-8608. contact@surfsidevolleyball.com 

SB art
South Bay Art Dept teaches kids to experiment in painting, 3D art, clay and Mixed Media. Photo courtesy of SB Art Dept.

South Bay Art Dept
Studio for young artists

A place for creative kids to experiment and imagine in a warm, encouraging studio environment. Small groups, supportive instructors in painting, drawing, 3D art, clay, and mixed media. Each day two or more projects are included. Perfect for beginners and young artists. Lunch and snacks included. June 8th – August 18 

South Bay Art Department
2316 Artesia Blvd. Ste C. Redondo Beach.
(310) 619-7204. Southbayartdept@gmail.com
sbartdepartment.com

Scribble Dabble Doo offers art instruction along themes such as Minecraft, Roblox, and Pokémon. Photo courtesy of Scribble Dabble Doo

Scribble Dabble Doo
Where creativity comes alive

Scribble Dabble Doo Art Studio’s Summer Art Camps are where creativity comes alive for young artists. With remarkably small class sizes, a  1-to-4 student/teacher, each child receives truly individualized instruction from a team with over 30 years of art education experience. Offering engaging themes from Minecraft, Roblox, and Pokémon to Sanrio and K-pop Lovers Art Camp. These dynamic sessions spark imagination, nurture skills, and keep campers excited. Every week includes a variety of activities, including painting, drawing, mixed media, clay, and paper-mache.

Monday through Friday, June15 — August 7. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
1826 S. Elena Ave. #A, Redondo Beach. (805) 704-4829
scribbledabbledoo.com

 

Perfect Day Surf Camp has been teaching surfing and ocean safety for more than two decades in the South Bay and Santa Monica. Photo courtesy of Perfect Day Surf Camp

Learn surfing, water safety

Providing safe, fun surf programs for over 26 years in the South Bay and Santa Monica. Focus on strong surfing skills, ocean awareness, confidence, and fitness in a positive beach environment. Campers learn to surf, boogie board, play beach games, and understand water safety under the guidance of experienced CPR/first aid instructors. We also offer a Junior Lifeguard Prep Camp to help kids prepare for LA County’s official program. Our girls-only surf program offers a supportive space for connection, growth, and empowerment in the ocean.  Drop in for the day or come for the week. Half and full days available.
(310) 985-1458
perfectdaysurfcamp.com

Top ranked Camp Surf teaches surfing and ocean safety for kids four and older. Photo courtesy of Camp Surf

Camp Surf
Top ranked surf, beach camps

Campsurf has been the official surf school for the City of Manhattan Beach since 1997. California Business Journal dubbed Campsurf “Los Angeles’ premier surf school.” Our Surf Camps and Beach Camps provide a safe, fun and educational introduction to surfing and the ocean environment for boys and girls ages 4 and up.
(424) 237-2994
info@campsurf.com campsurf.com 

 

The Los Angeles Kings Camp Chillin is open to beginning skaters, and offers off-the-ice activities, as well. Photo courtesy of LA Kings

LA Kings – OK

LA Kings Camp Chillin
Skating through life

The Los Angeles Kings Camp Chillin is the ultimate skating summer camp. Offering weekly sessions throughout the summer, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Each camp day features a fun and unique theme, adding excitement to our on-ice and off-ice activities. Off the ice, enjoy arts and crafts, board games, and more. On the ice, we’ll lace up our skates for skating fun with the help of our camp counselors. No prior skating experience needed, and skates available to borrow. Weekly options available. At the Promenade Ice Rink. 

550 Deep Valley Drive #107, Rolling Hills Estates
(424) 903-0300. LAKingsicepv.com

 

The King Harbor Youth Foundation instills young sailors with a lifelong passion for the sea. Photo courtesy of KHYF

King Harbor Youth Foundation

Beginner to expert sailing
King Harbor Youth Foundation (KHYF) supports youth at all levels of sailing, from first timers to national level competitive racing for children 7 through 18. KHYF also has a community outreach, reaching hundreds each year. Our summer program is the best way to start a lifelong passion for sailing. For more, contact KHYF Director Roger O’Connor at Director@KHYF.org.
(424) 287-7245
KHYF.org 

Immanuel Lutheran Church offers a free camp about Christian traditions, and how to apply them in everyday life

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Vacation Bible School  June 15 through June 19
Join us for a free week as we explore “ROME” and the Underground Church! We will discover that God’s love is the most powerful gift of all time.  Learn about Christian traditions and share ways to utilize them today .Ages 4 year olds through 6th Grade. 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Immanuel Lutheran Church
706 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach
(310) 540-4435. Immanuelrb706@gmail.com. Immanuelrb.com

 

The Game Chest
Pokemon and Dungeons and Dragons at Game Chest teach kids social, emotional and creative skills.

The Game Chest

Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons
Sign up now for Pokemon and Dungeons & Dragons Summer Camps at the Game Chest in Del Amo Fashion Center, Manhattan Village, and Promenade on the Peninsula. Pokemon is a kid  favorite, and Dungeons and Dragons campaigns are a powerful learning tool that provides kids with numerous social, emotional, and creative benefits. Interested in other collectible card games? We teach them all. Collectible card games teach valuable life skills including math, strategy, planning, and enhance cognitive skills. Choose from half or full day Pokemon, or week-long 1/2 day D & D adventure. Ages 7 and up, all skill levels.
Torrance: (310) 214-4634. Palos Verde (310) 377-1193. Manhattan Beach: (310) 546-2626
For more information visit linktr.ee/TheGameChest

El Camino College’s Kids’ College offers a wide range of subjects, including coding, robotics, drones, piano, baking, news journalism, arts, and college preparation.

El Camino College

Kids’ College
El Camino College’s Kids’ College is an award-winning summer program offering enrichment workshops and classes designed to inspire curiosity and a love of learning in students grades 3–12. The program runs July 6 – August 6 with five, one-week sessions: Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. – 12p.m. and/or 1p.m. – 4 p.m. Choose from a wide range of subjects, including coding, robotics, drones, piano, baking, news journalism, arts, and college preparation.
Classes are held on the beautiful El Camino College campus in Torrance. For more information call (310) 660-6460, or visit ECCommunityEd.com. 

 

Destination Science Camp’s mission is to excite kids, 5 to 11, about science. Photo courtesy of Destination Science

Destination Science: 

Space Science to movie making
Destination Science Camp’ is a hands-on STEM Day Camp for kids ages 5 –11. Our mission is to excite kids about science and to build life skills. Camps encourage a love of science and curiosity while sparking creativity and confidence. 15 STEM activities weekly including make and take projects. Three exciting science stations per day, plus games, creative challenges, silly songs and all the friendship and fun of camp. Our energetic, professional educators make summertime learning fun with Jedi Engineering, Robot Olympic Challenge and Movie Maker STEM Lab! Enroll early for savings destinationscience.org

City of Manhattan’ skilled instructors teach a wide range of creativity and confidence inspiring workshops, for arts to sports. Photo courtesy of City of MB

City Of Manhattan Beach Camps

Art workshops, sports clinics
Summer in Manhattan Beach means sunshine, adventure, and unforgettable experiences for kids and teens ages 3 to 17. The City of Manhattan Beach offers a vibrant lineup of camps designed to inspire creativity, build confidence, and keep participants active all season long. From art workshops and sports clinics to surfing adventures, there’s something for every interest. Led by experienced instructors in a safe, supportive environment, campers will make friends, learn new skills, and discover what they love—while parents enjoy peace of mind. Registration open now. Call (310) 802-5448 for details or visit Manhattanbeach.gov/registration. 

Paul Krumpe Soccer Academy has been a summer tradition for South Bay soccer youth for over three decades.

Paul Krumpe Soccer Academy 

Paul Krumpe Soccer Academy offers five weeks of soccer camp in Torrance. Open to girls and boys ages 4–12, PKSA Summer Camps offer a full day of skill-building, games, teamwork and fun in a positive environment led by experienced coaches. Campers work on passing, dribbling, shooting, defending, small-sided games and daily soccer challenges, with plenty of fun mixed in. With more than 30 years of experience, PKSA has become a summer tradition for South Bay soccer families. Camps run 9 a.m. –3 p.m. at Bert Lynn Middle School. For more information call (310) 650-9610. Register at pksasoccer.com

 

Camp Surf 

Top ranked surf, beach camps
Campsurf has been the official surf school for the City of Manhattan Beach since 1997. California Business Journal dubbed Campsurf “Los Angeles’ premier surf school.” Our Surf Camps and Beach Camps provide a safe, fun and educational introduction to surfing and the ocean environment for boys and girls ages 4 and up. (424) 237-2994 info@campsurf.com campsurf.com 

 

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