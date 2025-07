SpaceX won the 2025 Aerospace Summer Games on July 12 at El Camino College, reclaiming the title after back-to-back wins by Northrop Grumman. Nearly 10,000 people attended, and an estimated 2,000 South Bay aerospace employees competed in sports such as soccer, pickleball, ultimate frisbee, dodgeball, basketball, volleyball, and tug-of-war. Pictured are SpaceX athletes and volunteers who accepted the award on behalf of the company.