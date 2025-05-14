Spotlight on Books: Author Meet & Greet with Piper Huguley

Major donors to the Friends of the Library had the opportunity to meet author Piper Huguley of “American Daughters” and “By Her Own Design. This special engagement at the Malaga Cove Library, with a formal tea hosted by The Friends, took place on the afternoon of March 14. Both of Hugeley’s new releases are historical fiction with the one delving into a remarkable friendship between Portia Washington and Alice Roosevelt, the daughters of educator Booker T. Washington and President Teddy Roosevelt; and the latter, the untold story of Ann Lowe, a Black woman who overcame racial prejudice to design and create one of America’s most famous wedding dresses of all time for Jackie Kennedy. The philanthropic group of musicians, the Pennyroyal Players, provided upbeat patriotic entertainment.

Photos by Tony LaBruno