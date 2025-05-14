Log In

Spotlight on Nature: Wild and Scenic Film Festival with John Van Hamersveld at the Aquarium of the Pacific

John Van Hamersveld and Louise Olfarnes-Digby.

“Where activism gets inspired” was the theme of eight films screened by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at the Olguin Auditorium at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium on April 13. The films showcased remarkable individuals in daring adventures with rare nature sightings in remote corners of the planet. Peninsula artist John Van Hamersveld, who created the iconic Endless Summer poster, signed the poster he created for the cause, “Respect the Locals,” with a beautiful depiction of the endangered Blue Butterfly. Proceeds will go to help maintain trail maintenance, plantings, and invasive plant removals. 

Photos by Tony LaBruno

