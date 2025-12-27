Stephen Sprengel starts as new Redondo Beach police chief

by Garth Meyer

Redondo Beach native and second-generation RBPD officer Stephen Sprengel was appointed the department’s new police chief Dec. 22, to start after the pending retirement of Joe Hoffman.

Sprengel takes over Dec. 27. A 23-year RBPD officer, Captain Sprengel has worked as a field training officer, as a sergeant in the Motor, Patrol, and Professional Standards Units, lieutenant watch commander and DUI instructor. He most recently supervised Special Operations, Patrol and Support Services Bureaus.

Sprengel began in law enforcement with three years as an L.A. County deputy sheriff, following his time as owner/operator of a general contracting business.

He has a master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Union Institute and University.

“Steve was born in Redondo Beach and has dedicated more than two decades to serving the community,” said Mike Witzansky, city manager. “He brings excitement, passion, caring, integrity, and commitment to the position and will build on the many successful initiatives implemented by his predecessor and mentor, Chief Hoffman.”

“I am honored to assume the role of Police Chief for the Redondo Beach Police Department and our community,” Sprengel said. “I anticipate a smooth transition from Chief Hoffman’s achievements, and I am committed to upholding the department’s culture of unity, professional development, and our vision.”

A city retirement ceremony was held for Chief Hoffman Dec. 17, after 31 years with the department. Local police chiefs and L.A. County Sheriff Robert G. Luna joined the celebration.

Hoffman began his career as a 20-year-old RBPD cadet in 1994. ER