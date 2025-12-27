Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Stephen Sprengel starts as new Redondo Beach police chief

Now-chief Sprengel joined the Redondo Beach Police Department in 2002. Photo courtesy City of Redondo Beach

by Garth Meyer

Redondo Beach native and second-generation RBPD officer Stephen Sprengel was appointed the department’s new police chief Dec. 22, to start after the pending retirement of Joe Hoffman.

Sprengel takes over Dec. 27. A 23-year RBPD officer, Captain Sprengel has worked as a field training officer, as a sergeant in the Motor, Patrol, and Professional Standards Units, lieutenant watch commander and DUI instructor. He most recently supervised Special Operations, Patrol and Support Services Bureaus.

Sprengel began in law enforcement with three years as an L.A. County deputy sheriff, following his time as owner/operator of a general contracting business. 

He has a master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Union Institute and University.

“Steve was born in Redondo Beach and has dedicated more than two decades to serving the community,” said Mike Witzansky, city manager. “He brings excitement, passion, caring, integrity, and commitment to the position and will build on the many successful initiatives implemented by his predecessor and mentor, Chief Hoffman.” 

“I am honored to assume the role of Police Chief for the Redondo Beach Police Department and our community,” Sprengel said. “I anticipate a smooth transition from Chief Hoffman’s achievements, and I am committed to upholding the department’s culture of unity, professional development, and our vision.” 

A city retirement ceremony was held for Chief Hoffman Dec. 17, after 31 years with the department. Local police chiefs and L.A. County Sheriff Robert G. Luna joined the celebration. 

Hoffman began his career as a 20-year-old RBPD cadet in 1994. ER

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Recent Content

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2025 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube