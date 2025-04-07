Super Bowl Records: Breaking Down the Game’s Most Impressive Feats

Imagine Tom Brady’s staggering 505 passing yards in a single Super Bowl. These feats showcase not just individual brilliance, but also the teamwork and strategy behind championship success. From record-breaking passes to standout rushing and receiving performances, Super Bowl records capture unforgettable moments that define the game. There is much to explore in this fascinating arena.

Key Takeaways

Tom Brady’s record 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII is the highest in a single game,

Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots each boast six Super Bowl victories, tied for the most wins,

Timmy Smith’s 204 rushing yards in Super Bowl XXII are the most by any player in a single game,

Jerry Rice leads with 589 career Super Bowl receiving yards, making him the top performer in this category,

James Harrison’s 100-yard interception return in Super Bowl XLIII remains an iconic defensive play.

Team Milestones and Achievements

When it comes to Super Bowl milestones, a few teams have truly set the bar high. You’ll find the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers leading with six wins each. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers follow closely with five victories.

Don’t overlook the Kansas City Chiefs, who’ve captured four titles, including recent back-to-back wins. The Patriots stand out with 11 appearances, making them frequent contenders and a popular pick for those looking to bet on Super Bowl outcomes. Additionally, the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions are among the twelve franchises yet to win a Super Bowl, highlighting the varied level of success experienced by NFL teams.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast an undefeated record in multiple Super Bowls. Though success varies, these achievements highlight the enduring legacies of several iconic NFL franchises.

Passing Performances

As you explore Super Bowl passing performances, Tom Brady’s dominance quickly becomes clear.

He holds the single-game record with 505 yards (Super Bowl LII) and leads all-time with 3,039 passing yards. His efficiency stands out with 21 touchdowns and zero interceptions in high-yardage games.

With 43 completions and 62 attempts in Super Bowl LI, his consistency is unmatched. Other standout efforts include Steve Young’s six-touchdown game (Super Bowl XXIX) and Kurt Warner’s impressive high-yardage showings.

Remarkably, Brady holds the record for most interceptions avoided, highlighting his careful and strategic play in crucial matches.

Rushing Records Explored

Rushing records in the Super Bowl reveal some of the most memorable individual and team efforts in NFL history.

Timmy Smith stole the show in Super Bowl XXII, racing to a record-breaking 204 yards. Don’t forget Jalen Hurts; he showcased his legs with 72 yards—the top performance by a quarterback. These standout performances often inspire fans to dive deeper into player stats and predictions.

The longest single rush belongs to Willie Parker at 75 yards. Franco Harris, a legend in sustained excellence, boasts 354 career Super Bowl rushing yards.

Washington’s explosive performance against Denver capped 280 rushing yards in one game. Not to be overlooked, Tom Matte set an unbeatable 10.5 yards per carry in Super Bowl III.

Receiving Accomplishments

Shifting focus from the ground to the air, receiving accomplishments in the Super Bowl showcase some of the most electrifying moments in NFL history.

Witness Jerry Rice’s unparalleled feats: leading with 589 career yards and 8 touchdowns. His standout performance in Super Bowl XXIII with 215 yards remains unforgettable.

Travis Kelce dominates the tight end records with 36 career receptions, while James White’s 14 receptions in Super Bowl LI set a single-game record.

Rickey Sanders amassed 193 yards, highlighting aerial prowess.

These achievements underscore how receivers transform game outcomes, becoming key strategists and game-changers for their teams.

Defensive and Special Teams Highlights

Maneuvering the thrilling world of Super Bowl defensive and special teams highlights showcases pivotal moments that have reshaped game narratives.

Imagine witnessing James Harrison’s astonishing 100-yard interception return in Super Bowl XLIII or Rod Martin’s record three interceptions in Super Bowl XV.

The Denver Broncos’ 12 sacks in Super Bowl 50 highlight defensive dominance.

On special teams, Jacoby Jones’ 108-yard kickoff return in Super Bowl XLVII and Kadarius Toney’s 65-yard punt return in Super Bowl LVII electrified fans.

Harrison Butker nailed a record 57-yard field goal in Super Bowl LVIII.

Such feats highlight essential impacts on Super Bowl history.

Memorable Game-Impacting Plays

When thinking of memorable game-impacting plays in Super Bowl history, certain moments instantly come to mind, leaving fans in awe of the skill and ingenuity on display.

The “Philly Special” from Super Bowl LII was a gutsy, game-changing call that helped the Eagles win their first championship.

David Tyree’s helmet catch for the Giants in Super Bowl XLII showed how precision can turn tides.

Malcolm Butler’s stunning interception in Super Bowl XLIX is another unforgettable moment that sealed a victory.

These plays remind you that sometimes one brilliant move or decision can define the entire trajectory of a game.

Why These Records Still Matter



Super Bowl records are more than numbers—they’re lasting symbols of peak performance under pressure. From Brady’s 505 passing yards to Harrison’s epic pick-six, these moments capture the essence of greatness and inspire generations.

They remind us that with the right mix of talent and timing, history can be made on any given play.