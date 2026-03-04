Teen Tuesdays welcome teens to St. Francis Episcopal Church

by Chelsea Sektnan

Teenagers at St. Francis Episcopal Church have a new place to gather each week, thanks to the launch of Teen Tuesday. The first meeting, held recently in the parish hall, drew local teens for an easygoing afternoon of pizza, Apples to Apples, and ping pong.

For Shelley Reece, Minister of Programming and Youth, the gathering marks the return of a long-needed space for young people in the church community.

“I arrived at the church in August, and one thing that was glaringly obvious to me was we didn’t have anything for the teenagers,” Reece said.

There was a gap between Sunday school, which ends at age 11, and programs for middle- and high-school-aged students.

“People kept saying, ‘We don’t have teens at St. Francis,’ but I kept meeting them in the community. Teens asked me directly if we were planning anything for them,” Reece said.

What began as a simple idea for a youth fellowship evolved into something broader. Reece hopes Teen Tuesdays can serve not only St. Francis families but also the wider community.

“The transition from adolescence to adulthood is difficult,” she said. “If we could become a resource for teenagers in the community — somewhere to go where no one’s going to judge you for anything you’re dealing with or going through — that’s what we want to provide.”

Along with games and snacks, gatherings will include Bible study, and even a quiet spot for students who want to bring homework.

“It’s just a hangout, basically,” Reece said. “Somewhere to spend time with nice people and eat pizza.”

She is also connecting with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services to ensure teens in foster care know they are welcome. The church’s commitment to openness is central to the program’s mission.

“St. Francis is a welcoming community that really prioritizes the message that Jesus is for everyone, no exceptions,” Reece said. “We want to extend that love and joy into the community in any way possible.”

Teen Tuesday takes place every week at 4:30 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Palos Verdes Estates. The public is invited.

“We’re just excited to have the Youth Group back,” she said.

St. Francis Episcopal Church in Palos Verdes Estates

2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates

For more information visit StFrancisPalosVerdes.org