TRAVEL: The Best of Providence and Newport, Rhode Island

We recently left the bubble to undertake a 400+ mile, 5 city “America 250” Road Trip from Boston to Washington, DC.

We were there (a little early) to celebrate the coming July 4th, 2026 semiquincentennial, to walk in the footsteps of George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Paul Revere and the rest of the original patriots.

I loved every mile of the trip, from Boston’s old streets to the cheesesteak of Philly—even if there was no semiquincentennial angle there!

But Rhode Island, as we discovered, has it all—more great colonial sightings, walkable streets, incredible mansions—and how about that ice cream?

(Watch all about it in the Rhode Island Photowalks episode above!)

Most America 250 tours start in Boston, home of the original Tea Party and near where the first revolutionary shots were fired. I wouldn’t skip Boston, but you know Providence is just an hour away, and en route to the next stop, New York City, so you really should pull over. It’s worth your while.

Rhode Island’s major role in the Revolution? Declining to sign on to the new Constitution until a clause was added for religious freedom.

Providence Photowalk: What to do and see

Benefit Street

Start here where you’ll be on the blocks that were home to many of the first “fancy” homes in the 1700s. Once named Back Street, it was later renamed to reflect that preservation was for the benefit of everyone — not just the wealthy.

Benefit Street contains more preserved Revolutionary-era homes than almost any place in America.

Thanks to local preservationists who fought off 1950s urban renewal plans, these homes look like they were lifted straight from a history textbook.

Just off Benefit Street you’ll find…

John Brown House Museum

Address: 52 Power St, Providence, RI 02906

The John Brown House Museum was the very first mansion built in Providence, belonging to John Brown (yes, from the Brown University family). Brown was a key revolutionary who helped lead the Gaspee Affair — the burning of a British ship in 1772, three years before the Boston Tea Party.

Rhode Islanders proudly note this as America’s first major act of rebellion against the Crown.

But Brown’s legacy is deeply complicated. He was also a major slave trader, and his family wealth helped found Brown University. A visit here opens the door to understanding how Rhode Island — especially Providence, Newport, and Bristol — was deeply involved in the transatlantic slave trade.

Old State House

Address: 150 Benefit St, Providence, RI 02903

Built in 1762, the Old State House Providence is where Rhode Island formally renounced allegiance to the British Crown on May 4, 1776 — two full months before the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia.

It served as the seat of government until the new capitol opened in 1900.

Location note: the Old State House is situated directly on the Benefit Street walking route.

RISD Museum & Providence Riverwalk: Old Meets New

Address: 20 N Main St, Providence, RI 02903

Cross the street to the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, the only public building from the other big college in Providence. The museum is home to world-class art spanning ancient civilizations to modern design.

Providence Riverwalk

Access points: College St Bridge / Memorial Blvd, Providence, RI

From RISD, walk down to the Providence Riverwalk for skyline views and reflections — a great contrast to the colonial architecture.

Rhode Island State House

Address: 82 Smith St, Providence, RI 02903

A neoclassical showpiece opened in 1901, the Rhode Island State House features one of the largest self-supporting marble domes in the world, rivaled only by St. Peter’s Basilica and the U.S. Capitol.

Brown University

Primary address: Brown University, Providence, RI 02912

University Hall: University Hall, College Green

End your Providence walk at Brown University, where University Hall (1770) served as military barracks and later a hospital during the Revolutionary War. Brown has a beautiful, very New Englandy campus that’s open to all.

Pot Au Feu

32 Custom House Street, Providence, RI.

A ye olde French restaurant (really) in the heart of downtown Providence also is large enough to feature a re-creation of a 1700s era New England tavern. Here, the Pot Au Feu proprietor is the colorful, quotable character of a gent named Bob Burke, who had made it his life calling for people to understand that Boston didn’t start the fire, it was in fact Providence. Be sure to watch the video to hear all. Thanks again Bob!

And don’t forget that Providence’s Federal Hill has awesome Italian food, with classic red-sauce restaurants, bakeries, espresso bars, and specialty markets.

Part 2: Newport

Newport is far more than a playground for the rich (or those who like to act rich). It played a massive role in the American Revolution and was occupied twice — first by the British, then by French allies.

Washington Square & Colony House

Address: Washington Square, Newport, RI 02840

Washington Square Newport is the heart of Newport’s historic district.

Colony House

Address: 82 Washington Square, Newport, RI 02840

The Colony House Newport (built in 1739) is where the Declaration of Independence was first read aloud to Rhode Islanders in July 1776 — a tradition Newport continues every Fourth of July.

Inside, you’ll find the Governor’s Chamber and a famous Gilbert Stuart portrait of George Washington. Movie fans may recognize the building from Amistad (1997), which filmed courtroom scenes here.

Touro Synagogue

Address: 85 Touro St, Newport, RI 02840

Just across the street, the Touro Synagogue is the oldest standing synagogue in the United States, dating to the mid-1700s.

It’s famous for George Washington’s 1790 letter declaring “to bigotry, no sanction,” affirming religious freedom at a time when tolerance was far from guaranteed.

Thames Street Stroll

Address range: Thames St, Newport, RI 02840

Lots of fun shops, restaurants, and harbor views in the heart of the city — perfect for wandering and unscripted discoveries.

Redwood Library & Athenaeum

Address: 50 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840

Founded in 1747, the Redwood Library and Athenaeum is the oldest continuously operating lending library in the United States.

(Ben Franklin’s Library in Philadelphia came earlier, but it was subscription-based. Redwood was purpose-built as a lending library and open to the public.)

Newport Mansions & Cliff Walk

Cliff Walk

Primary access points:

Memorial Blvd, Newport, RI 02840

Narragansett Ave, Newport, RI 02840

The Cliff Walk offers a free oceanfront path winding past Gilded Age masterpieces like The Breakers and Marble House.

You’ll get sweeping views of the Atlantic on one side and the back lawns of America’s wealthiest historical families on the other.

Interior mansion tours typically cost $30–$40, but the walk itself delivers plenty of drama without spending a dime.

Finally, the Jimmy Roll!

Providence, RI

673 Smith Street

Beyond the rich playground that is Newport lies a down home diner for the rest of us, one of my all-time favorites called Newport Creamery.

Beyond the malts, frappes and shakes (known as “Awful Awful” because they’re awfully good) there is a frozen concoction available in the frozen freezer that I’m in love with. We call her the “Jimmy Roll.”

It’s basically rolled up vanilla and chocolate ice cream, topped with Jimmies, which is New England-eseque for “Sprinkles.”

I begged the folks at the Creamery to let me order some rolls via mail order, but they declined. Then I called FedEx to see what it would cost me to ship out some on dry ice. The charge: over $200.

Ahem.

I’m just going to have to return again for my next Jimmy Roll fix!