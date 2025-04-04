TV Producer Steps up to Bat with Baseball Poetry Book

Henry Schipper, a Venice based TV documentary producer and former journalist for the Hollywood trades–both Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, decided at age 72 to do something he had ever considered before. Write a bunch of poems about his beloved sport of baseball, and how the sport is a metaphor for both our lives, and his life.

The book, “The Ball Dreams of the Sky,” was recently released, and to Schipper’s pleasant surprise, it ended up in the Amazon Top 20–that is, in Amazon’s category ranking of both baseball books and poetry. Many top baseball writers have praised the book. Tim Kurkjian of ESPN called it “A walk-off hit for all fans,” and Ira Berkow, the former New York Times sports columnist, says the great poet Robert Frost “would have delighted, as did I, in Henry Schipper’s distinguished collection of baseball poems.”

Schipper, who has produced documentaries on everything from Marilyn Monroe, the Golden Gate Bridge and 9/11, as well as countless one-hour documentaries on great black figures like Sammy Davis, Jr. and Dick Gregory for the TV One network, sat down with the Easy Reader to talk about this unlikely foray into poetry.

ER: What inspired you to combine baseball and poetry?

HS: It happened naturally. I play outfield in the Culver City Senior Softball league, and

there’s lots of time out there to absorb and appreciate what’s happening in and

around the game, including green grass, blue sky, soft breeze, and buzzing/

humming of the field. First lines of poems came to me naturally as I widened the

game to include the world.

ER: The title The Ball Dreams of the Sky is beautifully metaphorical — what

does it mean to you?

HS: It’s the aspirational part in all of us that wants to go high. You could call it the

soul. But the image and projected longing of a baseball to soar—not just for a

home run, but beyond– really captures that for me.

ER: Were these poems written over many seasons, or did they come in a

creative burst?

HS: Many seasons, but as any fan knows, some are more productive than others. My

best year came after I had emergency heart surgery and realized how much I

wanted to finish the book. That was my Mike Trout year; I wrote most of the

poems then. It was a labor of love, and my heart weighed in with a sense of

urgency and joy.

ER: Do you write from the perspective of the fan, the player — or the ball itself?

HS: All three, but mainly the player/person who is playing the game of life, which I

translate into the language and metaphor of playing ball.

That said, a turning point in the book came when I wrote a poem from the POV of

The Ball. I imagined it was talking to The Pitcher. Then, in another poem, to The

Bat. Later I wrote a poem called “Bat and Glove Talking About a Ball.” It was

surprisingly easy and amazingly rich to get into the mindset and language of the

game through the three tools that every player knows so well.

ER: Baseball has a rich tradition in American literature. Were there any writers

or poets you looked to for inspiration?

HS: You are right, baseball has inspired the best writing of any sport by far. Its pace

is leisurely, but loaded with quiet drama that lends itself to a writerly frame of

mind. In fact, a few of the poems in the book are about the experience of writing,

cast in baseball terms. For example:

“His spikes dug into syllables

of dirt, spewing letters, dollar signs,

quotation marks and exclamation points

as he rounded the bag.”

My favorite baseball novels are Bang the Drums Slowly by Mark Harris, and The

Celebrant by Eric Rolfe Greenberg.

And my favorite baseball poets are Robert Pinsky, Gail Mazur and Donald Hall.

And of course, Yogi Berra, who mastered the art in spoken word.

That said, I didn’t have a model for these poems. I trusted the voice and form of

each as it came up through memory and feeling.

ER: How do you explore memory, nostalgia, or loss through the lens of the

game?

HS: Well, loss is easy, isn’t it? Baseball has plenty of that—games, seasons, skill,

entire careers– so there’s a lot of metaphor that people can relate to and share.

As for memory and nostalgia, baseball is saturated with both and would be

lessened by half without the companion game and measuring stick of the past,

the record books– who did what, when, how well, and compared to now. The

game’s sense of history is unique in sports, “its need,” as I say in one of the

poems, “to keep records and box scores and stats.” So it really lends itself to

poetic recollection of experience, recent or old.

ER: Are there specific historical games or players that show up in the poems?

HS: The Detroit Tigers of my youth hover over the entire book. How utterly captivated

I was by Al Kaline, Rocky Colavito, Norm Cash and the rest of the team, which I

can still name, position by position. That said, it’s not a book about glorious

moments from games gone by, but about the game we all play every day— the

game of love, creativity, aging, faith and beyond, described in baseball terms. Of

course, for me, all that is steeped in the glamour, awe and gratitude I carry for

the players who dazzled me at the start with their skill and style and passion to

play.

ER: What’s one line or poem from the book that you feel captures the essence

of your love for baseball?

HS: Probably the opening poem, called I Believe. When I was a kid, my dad taught

me a Jewish prayer of faith set to music that goes back all the way to

Maimonides. It’s called Ani Maamin, or I Believe. My little testament nestles

lovingly in that, but it’s obviously much simpler, rooted in the truth of childhood

faith and love. It begins: “Better worlds exist among us/every baseball field is

one.”

ER: What do you hope baseball lovers — and even non-fans — take away from

this book?

HS: A sense of relaxing into game of life, with all the highs and lows, and the intrinsic

perspective that baseball, because of its pace, brings. “Wait til next year” is the

way every season ends for most fans. That’s not the natural mantra of any other

sport.

ER: If you could read one of these poems aloud at a ballpark, which would it be,

and where would you want to be standing?

HS: It would be 7th Inning, about the 7 th inning stretch, of course, in the game, and in

life. The 7 th inning stretch is one of the quiet civilities of the game, a pause, a

truce, that lets us all be one for a few minutes, despite rivalries and opposing

teams. I make the most of that in the poem, and would love to read it to a packed

house in a tumultuous game while standing on the mound.