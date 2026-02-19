University of Hermosa’s Jani Lange is Person of the Year

[Best_Wordpress_Gallery id=”18″ gal_title=”University of Hermosa’s Lange is Person of the Year”]

by Kevin Cody

Jani Lange described his selection as Hermosa Beach 2026 Person of the Year as redemption for the generation of kids, like himself, who grew up surfing, skateboarding and playing punk music.

“It was a tough time for Pier Rat kids. Police didn’t get it. Teachers didn’t get it, with the exception of Dee Strange, who never looked down on our activities,” Lange told the Chamber of Commerce Best of Hermosa Awards audience at the Lighthouse Cafe Monday Evening, February 9.

“I’m overwhelmed by the recognition,” he said. “I was a mediocre skater, surfer, and couldn’t play music. But I was proud to be a part of that culture, and glad I stuck my guns,” he said.

The once outlaw culture Lange grew up in, is now embraced by the broader community, in large part because of Lange’s civic advocacy.

As a member of the Hermosa Beach Parks and Recreation Commission from 2023 to 2025, he helped bring back Hermosa’s summer beach concerts and is the long-time event director of the annual Hermosa Beach Surfers Walk of Fame inductions. He has also worked on Hermosa’s punk art murals and Hermosa Museum exhibits.

Lange attended Long Beach State, and afterwards, built a career in the surf industry and in event promotion.

He described himself as a graduate of The University of Hermosa. Lange thanked the many mentors from his youth, among them Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge, high school surf contest director John “JJ” Joseph, and Spyder Surf co-owner Dennis Jarvis.

Spyder Surf received the Legacy award at the Best of Awards night.

Other Best of 2026 recipients were:

SoHo Yoga for Best of Hermosa and Five Star Service; Proudly Serving for D.I.G (Diversity, Inclusion, Gender); Atta Girl for Best Bite; Singer Olivia Pucci for Best Artist (she sang the National Anthem at last weekend’s Redondo Beach Superbowl Sunday 10K); Yellow Patisserie and The Studio, who tied for Rising Star; The Bungalow for Best Retail; the Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library for Best Nonprofit; and Evelyne Ouellet for Chamber Member of the Year. ER