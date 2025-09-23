Upcoming Legislation Impacting Online Gaming in California

California’s online gaming faces significant transformation as lawmakers advance comprehensive legislation targeting various forms of digital gambling. Multiple bills currently moving through the state legislature could reshape how residents access online gaming platforms, from sports betting to sweepstakes casinos.
Sweepstakes Casino Ban Nears Final Approval
The most immediate legislative development involves Assembly Bill 831, which unanimously passed the California Senate with a 36-0 vote in September 2025. The bill now awaits Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature after receiving unanimous approval from the California Assembly with a 79-0 vote. If signed into law, AB 831 would make California the largest state to explicitly ban online sweepstakes casinos, effective January 1, 2026.
Sweepstakes casinos currently operate in a legal area by using dual-currency systems where players purchase virtual coins to play casino-style games, then redeem "sweeps coins" for cash prizes. These platforms have gained popularity by sidestepping traditional gambling regulations through "no purchase necessary" mechanics. California tribal gaming groups argue these platforms undermine their exclusive gaming rights under state law.
The legislation targets not just operators but the entire ecosystem supporting sweepstakes casinos. AB 831 would impose criminal penalties of up to $25,000 in fines and one year in jail for operators, payment processors, geolocation providers, gaming content suppliers, platform providers, and media affiliates who “support directly or indirectly the operation, conduct, or promotion of an online sweepstakes game”.
Sports Betting Remains Stalled Despite Industry Overtures
Sports betting legalization efforts have shifted significantly since the crushing defeats of Propositions 26 and 27 in 2022, when both measures failed with over 80% opposition to the online betting initiative. Major operators DraftKings and FanDuel have adopted a conciliatory approach, acknowledging that any future legalization must be led by California’s tribes.
In April 2025, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins and FanDuel President Christian Genetski attended the Indian Gaming Association’s annual conference, discussing potential partnerships with California’s 109 federally recognized tribes. The companies proposed a unified plan where a single tribal entity would oversee operations while guaranteeing minimum annual payments to all tribes.
However, tribal leaders have made clear that sports betting will not appear on the 2026 ballot. James Siva, chairman of the California Nations Indian Gaming Association, stated at the ICE conference in Barcelona that tribes need more time to build consensus. “The data is telling us that the time is not right,” said Catalina Chacon, council member of the Pechanga Band of Mission Indians, indicating 2028 as a more realistic timeline.
Online Poker Legislation Remains Dormant
California’s online poker regulation efforts have remained largely stagnant since 2016, when the last significant bill (AB 2863) stalled due to tribal opposition. The state’s complex stakeholder environment, featuring over 80 private cardrooms and approximately the same number of tribal casinos, has made consensus-building extremely difficult.
Recent developments have focused more on tribal sovereignty issues rather than online poker expansion. California tribes filed lawsuits against 96 cardrooms in 2025, claiming exclusive rights to “house-banked” games and challenging the use of third-party proposition player services. This ongoing legal battle further complicates any potential online poker legislation.
Tribal Gaming Compacts Continue Expanding
California maintains tribal-state gaming compacts with 67 tribes, with 62 operating 65 casinos throughout the state. Governor Newsom signed a renewed gaming compact with the Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria in July 2025, extending operations through December 2025.
These compacts generally follow three models based on when they were negotiated: 1999 compacts (limited to around 2,000 Class III gaming machines), 2004 compacts (unlimited machines), and post-2011 compacts with varying machine limits. The compacts typically last 20 years and include revenue-sharing provisions with the state.
Voter Initiative Prospects for 2026 and Beyond
No major gaming initiatives are expected on the 2026 ballot, as tribal leaders have explicitly stated they need more time to develop comprehensive proposals. The failure of the 2022 sports betting measures, which saw campaigns spend over $460 million combined, has made stakeholders more cautious about rushing new initiatives.
For 2028, tribal leaders are considering broader iGaming proposals that would include both sports betting and online casino games. “We’re already looking down the road,” said James Siva, emphasizing that any future initiative would likely encompass multiple forms of online gambling rather than focusing solely on sports betting.
Current Legal Status and Future Implications
California’s stance on online gambling remains restrictive compared to other major states. Real money online casinos and poker remain prohibited, while sports betting is limited to tribal casinos for in-person wagering only. The pending sweepstakes casino ban would further tighten restrictions, leaving only traditional social casinos without prize redemption as legal options.
The sweepstakes casino legislation enjoys broad tribal support, with the California Nations Indian Gaming Association and major gaming tribes like the San Manuel Band backing AB 831. However, some smaller tribes, including the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, oppose the ban, arguing it eliminates revenue opportunities for less-resourced tribal communities.
Opposition groups, including the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance and Social and Promotional Games Association, argue that AB 831 could criminalize legitimate business operations and eliminate entertainment options for millions of Californians. They contend the bill’s broad language risks affecting traditional promotional sweepstakes used by major retailers.
The ultimate resolution of these legislative efforts will likely determine California’s online gaming trajectory for years to come. With the nation’s largest population and economy, California’s decisions carry significant weight for the broader US online gaming industry. The state’s approach of protecting tribal gaming exclusivity while gradually considering regulated expansion reflects the complex political dynamics that continue to shape gambling policy nationwide.