Updated Hermosa Beach Centennial Mural adds local favorites Lindberg, Ayakatubby and Seawright

by Laura Garber

The 100th anniversary of the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club was celebrated with the unveiling of an updated Hermosa Centennial Mural by artist Dawn Whitned-Hall, who also painted the original, 2007 Centennial Mural.

Over 200 residents witnessed the unveiling Saturday morning, January 10. The 40-foot wide mural, on the west wall of Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster Co., faces the ocean and is viewable from Pier Plaza and the ocean.

The renovated, 10-piece panel highlights 100 years of Hermosa Beach history. Its 118 depictions include the Gabrieleno Tongva, a Pacific Electric Red Car, and The Lighthouse Cafe, along with updated elements including nods to the Comedy Magic Club, Java Man and portraits of famed volleyball player Scott Ayakatubby, Hermosa runner Annie Seawright and Pennywise punk-frontman Jim Lindberg.

“I’m a big historian of Hermosa’s culture and the history here is so important,” Lindberg said on being included in Hermosa’s 100 years of history. “To be representing all the great punk rock bands that came out of this area. It’s a huge honor for me.”

The Tiger Squadron, a team of five acrobatic pilots, out of Zamparini Field in Torrance, flew overhead in an arrow formation to mark the occasion

Kiwanian Lt. Governor, and Hermosa native Rick Koenig thanked the many local individuals who contributed to the mural’s creation, funding, and installation. He gave special recognition to the team who installed the mural the day before the event, despite dangerously high winds.

Koenig also expressed his appreciation for both the city and his fellow Kiwanians. He noted that the city’s 100th birthday in 2007 and the Kiwanis Club’s 100 years of service in 2026 are both milestones worthy of celebration with a mural.

“A mural doesn’t just decorate a wall. It tells a story,” Koenig said. “It becomes part of the daily life of our cities. People pass by on their way to work, to school, to the beach, and back home again. Over time, it becomes a familiar landmark, a source of pride, a reflection of who we are.”

Hermosa Beach Mayor and Kiwanis Club President Rob Saemann reminded attendees of the City’s upcoming 118th birthday on January 14.

“Our city is celebrating its 118th year, and at the same time, the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 100 years of service to the community,” the Mayor said. “I think that’s really special.

“For the past century, Kiwanis has quietly and consistently made Hermosa Beach a better place. It supports youth, helps strengthen families, and steps up whenever help is needed. That spirit of service mirrors the very heart of our city,” Saemann added.

Chris Miller, the event’s co-producer, told the audience she was proud of the fact Hermosa preserves its history

“One of the wonderful things about Hermosa Beach, many of our old buildings still stand,” she said. “The people who gave life to the town still live here and that’s a testament to the community that we are.”

For more information about membership to Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club call (310) 990-0673. ER