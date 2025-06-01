Log In
WATCH: Route 66 in Missouri with Frozen Custard, Elvis & a Wacky Rest Stop

From the Ted Drewes frozen custard stand in St. Louis. By Jefferson Graham for the Photowalks series

In the second installment of our five-part series, we leave Route 66 Illinois for Missouri and those 13.2 miles of Kansas on the historic Mother Road.

America’s first highway turns 100 in 2026 and we’re celebrating early, by getting off the highway and exploring small towns (and big ones) that are the heart of America with our iPhone cameras.

We begin in St. Louis, (great local frozen custard! & BBQ) catch an Elvis sighting in Springfield, MO, see the still-standing and operating majestic 66 Drive-In movie theater on the side of the road near Joplin and end up in Galena, Kansas, home to the wildest rest stop bathroom you’ve ever seen.

