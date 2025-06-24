What Are Free Spins in Casinos and How Do They Work?

Even if you never played slots, you’ve probably heard about the term free spins. These are almost always advertised to new players in an attempt to get them to sign up. However, what are free spins in casinos exactly? Can this term mean multiple things at once? Actually, yes, and even free spins promotions can work in different way, even if on the surface they look the same. So, if you are a casino novice who is contemplating giving online casinos a shot, stick around. Here’s everything on free spins that you need to know.

What Are Free Spins in Casinos?

This is a common type of promotion in online and even retail casinos. They are awarded on sign-up when a player makes a first deposit, but many reload bonuses and no-deposit promos also feature these freebies. To get them, you will need to have an account, and if it’s your first deposit ever at an online casino, you can get hundreds of them. For example, players in New Zealand can find promos that award 150 free spins for $1, once again assuming you are a new user. The best thing about this is that there are multiple brands with similar bonuses so you can make a new account once you burn through your first promo.

Types of Free Spins Offers

As stated initially, casinos have different types of free spins:

Regular promo offer – These are credited to your account and usually have a specific game where you can use them or a list of eligible games. The winnings are subject to rollover terms, so you need to wager them a set amount of time before you can cash out.

No wager free spins – These are different because all your winnings can be cashed out immediately. That said, the terms will likely specify how much each spin is worth and what the maximum win is.

In-game free spins – A lot of casino slots have a free spins round, which you unlock by getting 3 scatter symbols. During these rounds, your odds and winning multipliers are higher, and if the game has a bonus buy feature, it’s possible to buy the bonus round using money from your balance.

Free spins for non-slot games – Casinos have lottery-like games like scratch cards, keno, and bingo. The only difference is that you get tickets, press spin, and see if you get enough matching numbers for a win.

Freemium casinos – Sweepstakes or social casino games like Bingo Blitz also offer free spins. These work just like slots, so if you wanted to know how to use free slot spins in Bingo Blitz, you’ll figure it out intuitively. The only difference is that you get virtual currency as a reward that you can spend in-game, but can’t cash out.

How to Use Free Spins

Now that you know what are free spins, here’s how you should use them.

Sign up, read the promo terms, make a deposit that qualifies you for free spins, and claim them. Make sure you check the names of the games where you can use them, and make sure you spend them before they expire If you win money, check the rollover terms to see how many times you need to wager it to qualify for cashout Play different casino slots in demo mode to figure out which one has a higher hit frequency and gets you more frequent wins Use them on that game to try and meet rollover terms

How to Know What Slot Game Offers Free Spins

Before you claim any promotion, read how it works. The games where you can use free spins will be listed there. If there are no games listed, go to the terms of service page and look for restricted games. The terms will likely specify which casino slots are and aren’t eligible for promo play, since those with a progressive jackpot feature are rarely included on the list.

Read the Bonus Terms

The bonus terms will specify important factors, like eligible games as well as rollover terms, and maximum win. You should go through these to avoid mistakes and to find how to clear the wagering requirements. Additionally, the terms detail how spins are awarded, as in many cases, you don’t get all 100 or 200 of them at once. They are given in batches over 7 days, and you have only a week or so to fully use them.

Also, you might have to wager the winnings between 20 and 50 times. Once you meet those terms, you will be permitted to request a withdrawal. That said, the winnings should be displayed as your bonus funds, and are not mixed with your real money balance that you can access at any time.

Pros and Cons of Free Spins

Pros Cons Great way to get more game time on a low deposit Tend to have high wagering requirements You will likely try slots that you wouldn’t otherwise Rarely available for progressive jackpot games It’s possible to win real money even with no deposit No wager free spins allow you to immediately cashout your winnigns

Conclusion

Well, if you never knew how free spins work and how to claim this promotion, now you do. The text above covers all the major points on how these promotions function and helps you adjust your expectations.