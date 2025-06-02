Why Jack Byrd Prioritizes Training Excellence Within Solaren Risk Management

Training excellence stands at the core of Solaren Risk Management’s operations under CEO Jack Byrd III’s leadership. Drawing from his law enforcement background and understanding of modern security challenges, Byrd has developed a comprehensive training program that sets new standards for the industry and delivers measurable results for both clients and security personnel.

Building a Foundation of Expertise

Jack Byrd’s emphasis on training stems from his own professional journey through law enforcement. Starting as a paid intern with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 19, Byrd developed firsthand understanding of proper training’s value in security and law enforcement settings. “One of the most important aspects of any industry is the level of expertise required to be successful. In the security field, training courses aren’t just mandatory by state law—they’re essential for learning how to effectively secure people, places, and assets,” explains a representative of Solaren Risk Management.

This philosophy informs the company’s approach to training, which goes far beyond baseline certification. “We have regular report writing classes, because not everybody knows how to write a report. Not everybody knows what categories on their report mean,” the representative shares. This attention to documentation extends to specialized emergency response training through courses like “the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) course, which is a three-day course talking about how to use tourniquets, how to do CPR, all that kind of stuff.”

Real-World Impact of Training Excellence

The impact of Byrd’s training philosophy has been demonstrated in real situations. The representative recounts a compelling example: “One of our guards, a guy ran up to him while he was working at one of the bars; he was on the street doing ID checks. A guy ran up to him, he had been stabbed in the arm. And this officer that we had applied a tourniquet, not everybody knows how to apply a tourniquet. So, the fact that he had that know-how, and he was trained in that capacity, and he actually used that knowledge in the field to help save a life.”

This outcome exemplifies why Byrd prioritizes training excellence – it directly translates to improved safety for clients and the public. “We got really positive feedback from our clients when we finished with that project,” notes the representative, highlighting the client satisfaction that results from well-trained personnel.

Expert-Led Training Programs

A distinguishing feature of Solaren’s training approach is the caliber of instructors. “We have our training coordinator, Darrell Webb, he’s phenomenal. He’s active law enforcement and he knows his stuff for sure. He does a lot of the training through the law enforcement agency, the department that he works in,” the representative explains. This connection to active law enforcement ensures training remains current, practical, and aligned with industry best practices.

The company offers various specialized training programs including armed security, unarmed security, restraints training, and Dallas Law certification for Tennessee venues. “Some of our instructors are also active or retired law enforcement officers, so they bring deep, practical knowledge to the table. The insight they provide is invaluable, no matter what capacity you’re looking to work in within security,” the representative notes.

Technology Training Integration

Beyond traditional security skills, Byrd has prioritized technology training to ensure personnel can effectively utilize modern security tools. “Usually what we do, we spend months in advance preparing for an event,” the representative explains. “We make sure that everybody knows where they’re going to be, knows what equipment they’re going to be issued.” This preparation includes training on radio protocols, surveillance systems, and other advanced security technologies.

The company has embraced technological tools while maintaining the essential human element. “A lot of people think that it takes away from the physical security aspect, but it really doesn’t. If anything, it supplements it. The human eye is going to recognize things and be able to process things better than AI ever will,” the representative emphasizes. Training personnel to effectively use technology while leveraging their human judgment creates a powerful security approach.

Recognition and Advancement Through Training

Jack Byrd has implemented a system that rewards training achievements and excellence, creating pathways for advancement. “At the end of the year, we have a Christmas party, a company Christmas party that we do,” the representative shares. “If somebody based on those performance evaluations throughout the year has just done an exceptional job, they’ll get an award, which usually correlates with some kind of pay boost.”

This recognition system has helped Solaren attract and retain quality personnel while creating opportunities for growth. “Nine times out of 10, it comes from people who have worked for us out in the field and have really done a good job. We’ve got plenty of people that we’ve pulled in from out in the field to become field operations coordinators,” the representative explains. This career progression model incentivizes personnel to continuously develop their skills through training.

Jack Byrd’s prioritization of training excellence at Solaren Risk Management reflects his vision of security as a profession that requires continuous development. By investing in comprehensive training programs led by experienced professionals, Byrd has created a security force capable of handling modern challenges while providing advancement opportunities for personnel who demonstrate excellence. This approach has not only built a more capable security operation but has also established a model for professionalism in the security industry.