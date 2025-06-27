Peninsula July 2025 Calendar

Spotlight:

Palos Verdes Old Fashioned 4th of July

The 60th Annual Palos Verdes Old Fashioned 4th of July brings the community together for civic awards, music, food, a bike parade and an All-American Apple Pie baking contest. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Bring your own picnic.. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for sale. Free admission. Fun begins at 9:30 a.m. at Malaga Cove School, 300 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. More information at pvjuly4.org.

1 Tuesday

July

Butterflies SOAR, South Coast Botanic Garden

Now through September 30, immerse yourself amid hundreds of tropical butterflies not normally found in Southern California. Upgrade your Soar experience with the Ultimate ticket and get access to all the exhibits for one price. Bamboozled is an unexpected Bamboo Adventure. The ultimate ticket is a $45 value, but if you’re a member you get it all for $26. Tickets, adventure times and information at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula.

2 Wednesday

July

Senior walkers, Scriba Family Center

Meet at the Scriba Family Center for guided stretching, led by physical therapists from Providence Little Company of Mary, San Pedro, followed by walking at your own pace at the Promenade on the Peninsula. Post exercises, walkers are invited for coffee at the Peninsula Seniors Scriba Family Center. Providence LCM staff will provide fun exercises and a mapped-out walk at the Promenade. 9 – 11 a.m. 602 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information call Peninsula Seniors at (310) 377-3003.

1st Wednesday Bird Walk, White Point Preserve

Join expert Bob Shanman meeting in front of White Point Nature Education Center for a free bird walk with an experienced naturalist, binoculars provided. 9 a.m. 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

3 Thursday

July

Redfield & Prince Art, LA Harbor Arts

Recent works by artist Thomas Redfield and Kevin Prince. On display through Sunday, July 13. Los Angeles Harbor Arts (LAHA – formerly The Loft), 401 S. Mesa Street, San Pedro. 6 – 9 p.m. More information at laharborarts.org or call 310-847-9330.

Color and Coffee, Peninsula Library

A monthly program every first and third Thursday of the month where participants enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, coloring, and conversations. Supplies will be provided. Drop-in. No registration required. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Peninsula Center Library, Purcell meeting room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Freedom 4U First Thursday, Artwalk Expression Night

Presented by Freedom 4U and Harts Respond. Enjoy live music and art activities by performers from local High Schools. Free. Contact Greg if you’d like to perform at (310) 897-5043.333 W. 7th Street, San Pedro.

4 Friday

July

City of RPV Fourth of July

Celebrate 4th of July at Ken Dyda Civic Center, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Live entertainment with music, country music and line dancing. Beer and wine booths, food booths, and trucks serving a variety of meals, snacks and desserts. Inflatables and rides, activities and games for the family, and craft vendors. Patriotic Drone Light Show finale. 3 – 9 p.m. 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. For questions call (310) 544-5260 or visit rpvca.gov/parks.

60th Annual PV Old Fashioned 4th of July

Civic awards, music, food, bike parade and family games. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Apple pie contest. Bring your own picnic and/or hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for sale. Free. Fun begins at 9:30 a.m. at Malaga Cove School, 300 Paseo Del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. More information at pvjuly4.org.

Terranea Resort Sound Series

Live music and epic sunsets while enjoying summer cocktails, beer, bites and coastal breezes at Nelson’s. Woodie and the Longboards will be entertaining from 6 – 10 p.m. 100 Terranea Way. Tickets, information and line-up at terranea.com.

5 Saturday

July

LA Kings public skate night

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of Red, White and Blue with skating, music, and family fun at LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula. Perfect for families, beginners, and seasoned skaters alike. $15 includes skate rental. 1:45 – 3:45 p.m. 550 Deep Valley Dr., #107, Rolling Hills.

Family Nature Walk, George F Canyon Preserve

Naturalists will guide you along a trail through the preserve to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their canyon habitat with amazing views of the LA Basin. Meet on the back patio of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. 10:30 a.m. Parking in Preserve lot, 27305 PV Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. Rain cancels. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

Outdoor Volunteer Day, Abalone Cove Reserve

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy to volunteer on a breathtaking coastal reserve helping restore wildlife habitat. Students can receive community service hours. 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. 5970 Palos Verdes Dr. S, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

6 Sunday

July

Shakespeare by the Sea, Hesse Park

Julius Caesar on a huge grassy field where audience members can place their beach chairs. Blankets are a must. Starts out warm/hot, but the marine layer floats in by intermission – layered clothing is also recommended. 7 p.m. 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. More information and a complete schedule at shakespearebythesea.org.

Pop Spotlight, Peninsula Winds

Peninsula Symphonic Winds presents Pop Spotlight: Movies, musicals, and more. With conductors; Justin Raines, Alex Singer, Carlos Andwandter, Bill Masonheimer. 5 p.m. PV High School, 600 Cloyden Rd, PV Estates. For more information visit pswinds.org.

PV Farmers Market

From the field to the table. Fresh California fruit and veggies, flowers and eggs from the farmers who grow them. Sales support PV Schools. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. PV High School, 27118 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

7 Monday

July

Team Taiko Drum, Grand Annex

Play the Japanese taiko drums with taiko artist ManMan Mui. Open to all skill levels. Summer Session runs through August 18. Classes are $15 per session and meet on Mondays at 7 p.m. Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Sign up at grandvision.org/community-classes. For questions call (310) 833-4813.

9 Wednesday

July

PVP Village information

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging in their own homes. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd. 11 a.m. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

10 Thursday

July

Sunset Series, Botanic Garden

Modern Highway (disco), will make you dance at the South Coast Botanic Garden from 5 – 8 p.m. $15 members or $18 general public. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets available at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Open Mic Night, Grand Annex

Monthly, every 2nd Thursday of the month. Sign up at 6:30 p.m. The first 12 sign-ups are guaranteed to perform, with additional artists as time allows. 7 – 9 p.m. the Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. For questions call (310) 833-4813. Visit grandvision.org.

11 Friday

July

Mean Girls, PV Performing Arts

Through Sunday, July 20. Adapted from Fey’s hit 2004 film, Mean Girls was nominated for 12 Tony Awards. This queen bee took Broadway by storm and has joined the musical in-crowd. This show is fun for the entire family and there are lessons to be learned at any age! Rated PG-13 for some language. 7:30 p.m. 27570 Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center, Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Visit palosverdesperformingarts.com for tickets and showtimes. Box office (310) 544-0403 x221.

12 Saturday

July

Divorce workshop, Peninsula Library

Second Saturday monthly Divorce workshop with speakers Kevin J. Kensik, a divorce attorney with over 25 years experience, as well as area therapists and divorce financial professionals to help individuals through the difficult and confusing times of divorce. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Purcell room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. $25. Registration: secondsaturday.com. For questions call (310) 891-2300.

Native Plant Sale, George F. Canyon

Create your own butterfly garden with a beautiful native plant from the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Our native plant expert will give you professional tips on creating a garden waystation and home for local species 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rolling Hills Estates.

Guided Nature Walk

Follow the bluff top from Point Vicente through Oceanfront Estates during the El Segundo blue butterfly flight season in an area containing restored coastal sage scrub. Easy. 9 a.m. Park in a dirt lot in front of the Point Vicente Lighthouse, 31501 Palos Verdes Dr. W., Rancho Palos Verdes. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar

Nature Club for the birds

A bird themed Nature Club with fun bird crafts and observing birds in their natural habitat. Ages 3-10 years old. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Outdoor Volunteer Day, Agua Amarga Reserve

Help remove invasive weeds and care for a community restoration site to benefit wildlife. Students can receive community service hours. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 6948 Kings Harbor Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

13 Sunday

July

Sea Shanty Sing, Collage

San Pedro used to have a popular shanty singing session, but this ended with the closure of the establishment where it took place. A port town deserves nautical music, and we’re bringing it back under the leadership of Steve Saunders. The harmonies that once rang out aboard tall ships will sound again in our little concert space on Pacific Avenue. 7 – 8:30 p.m. reserve your spot at collageartculture.org. 731 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro. (424) 450-8239.

Storytime Tails: Wise Whales

Join us at White Point Nature Education Center for fun stories about the amazing sea creatures with crafts and hands-on activities. Recommended for kids ages 3-6 and their caregivers. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Native Plant Garden volunteer

Help the Point Vicente Interpretive Center keep their garden clean, healthy and beautiful. While you work you will be rewarded with sweeping ocean views, the fresh sea breeze and gain some awesome gardening skills. Volunteers can also earn community service hours for school Families and groups encouraged. Gloves and tools provided. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 31501 PV Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. To sign up, email Megan and Cannon at iwanttohelp@tidalinfluence.com.

Outdoor Volunteer Day, White Point Preserve

We will be working to maintain the preserve’s restoration area of native plant species to improve critical habitat for wildlife at the preserve and beautify outdoor natural space for the community. Students can receive community service hours. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

16 Wednesday

July

Falls and Immobility

One in four adults over age 65 falls each year? Fortunately, many falls are preventable with the right knowledge and simple changes. Join an informative presentation with Dr. Maija Sanna, a UCLA Health geriatrician, on why falls happen—and how to reduce your risk. Ask questions and hear advice from an expert. Free event hosted by Palos Verdes Peninsula Village. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. PVP Library community room, 701 Silver Spur, Rolling Hills Estates. Register by emailing villagemainoffice@gmail.com or call (310) 415-2762.

17 Thursday

July

Sunset Series, Botanic Garden

The Chester Marin Blues Band, will have you grooving at the South Coast Botanic Garden from 5 – 8 p.m. $15 members or $18 general public. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets available at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

18 Friday

July

Peninsula Friends of the Library book sale

through Saturday, July 19. More than 25,000 books, large print, books on CD, music CD’s, records and puzzles to pick from. Lots of great gift ideas. Admission is free. Questions call (310) 377-9584 x553. 2400 Via Campesina, PV Estates.

19 Saturday

July

Guided Nature Walk

Wander along a willow-filled canyon stream with native coastal sage scrub habitat. Look down on one of the only areas on the mainland where one can view Catalina schist, the bedrock that underlies most of the Los Angeles area. Visit the Nature Center to learn more about the local habitat and history. Level: Easy. Park in the parking lot next to the Trail Head off Palos Verdes Drive East. The theme for this Nature Walk is “ Geology and Riparian Habitat.” For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310)544-5260.

Concert and Movie in the Park, Ernie Howlett Park

Concert in the Park featuring, Good Cop Bad Cop. 4 – 6 p.m. Chart-topping hits from the last eight decades, covering 100 artists and genres to get every guest on their feet. After the concert, stay for the movie, “Sonic3 The Hedgehog.” Bring a blanket or beach chair and some movie time treats. The movie begins at dusk, 8 p.m. and is free. 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information visit RHE.city/movienight.

20 Sunday

July

Cabaret Jazz supper club, Norris Pavilion

The Jazz Legacy Project presents Billie Holiday: God Bless the Child, a powerful multimedia experience that brings the story of one of America’s most influential vocalists to life. Featuring the remarkable Maria Howell, this tribute explores Billie Holiday’s groundbreaking contributions to jazz, her unique vocal artistry, and her courageous fight for equality. Dinner is served at 4:15 p.m. and the show is at 5 p.m. Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets are available at palosverdesperfromingarts.com. Box office (310) 544-0403 x221.

24 Thursday

July

Sunset Series, Botanic Garden

The Smooth Sounds of Santana, will have you jiving at the South Coast Botanic Garden from 5 – 8 p.m. $15 members or $18 general public. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets available at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

25 Friday

July

Miraleste High Fest

Through Saturday, July 26. A celebration of the Marauder Spirit. Friday from 4 – 11 p.m. K-Tel All-Stars and Saturday from 4 – 11 p.m. Max80s. Miraleste High School, 29323 Palos Verdes Dr E, Rancho Palos Verdes. Get your tickets at myevent.com/Miraleste.

26 Saturday

July

Garth Brooks Tribute, Norris Outdoor Pavilion

A night of country under the stars at the Norris Center Outdoor Pavilion Amphitheatre with The Ultimate Garth Brooks and Toby Keith Tribute starring Shawn Gerhard. 7 p.m. 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets are available at palosverdesperformingarts.com. Box office (310) 544-0403 x221.

Native Plant Sale, White Point Nature Education Center

Another chance to get native plants. Create your own butterfly garden with a beautiful native plant from the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Our native plant expert will give you professional tips on creating a garden waystation and home for local species. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro.

Outdoor Volunteer Day, Alta Vicente Reserve

Come help us to restore habitat on the 22-acre restoration site to create a home for rare cactus wrens and gnatcatchers with beautiful views of Catalina Island. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 30940 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

31 Thursday

July

Sunset Series, Botanic Garden

Ronobir Lahiri (Sitar meets Pop), will have you meditating at the South Coast Botanic Garden from 5 – 8 p.m. $15 members or $18 general public. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets available at southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Upcoming:

2 Saturday

August

Summer Country Music Concert

Mark your calendars for a night of music, food, and community fellowship at the St. John Fisher Summer Country Music Concert. 6 – 8:30 p.m. Barrett Hall Lawn, St. John Fisher campus, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Live country music, family fun, and delicious BBQ under the summer sky. $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Pre-order your BBQ plates or salad, for $15 each, or you have the option to bring your own food and beverages. More information and tickets at sjf.org.

16 Saturday

August

Celebrate Wellness, CSC South Bay

The 28th Annual Celebrate Wellness fundraiser will be held at the Westdrift Hotel, 1400 Parkview Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Celebrate support, celebrate hope, and celebrate wellness as CSC South Bay marks 38 years of providing free programs of support, education, and hope for those affected by cancer. This special evening, featuring KTLA Host and Manager of Community Engagement Wendy Burch, will include dinner, dancing, exciting live and silent auctions, entertainment, inspiring stories, and more. 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at CSCSouthBay.org or by calling (310) 376-3550. All proceeds benefit CSC South Bay’s free support programs for cancer patients and their loved ones. Pen