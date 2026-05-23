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Masters of the Universe rise from sands of Hermosa Beach during Memorial Day Weekend Fiesta Hermosa

Sand sculptors put finishing touches on a Masters of the Universe sand sculpture on the beach at 14th Street in Hermosa Beach in time for the Memorial Day Weenend Fiesta Hermosa. Photo by Kevin Cody

Reels at the Beach

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Reels at the Beach

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Post your reels at Easy Reader
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Reels at the Beach

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Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

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