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Masters of the Universe rise from sands of Hermosa Beach during Memorial Day Weekend Fiesta Hermosa
Kevin Cody
May 22, 2026
Sand sculptors put finishing touches on a Masters of the Universe sand sculpture on the beach at 14th Street in Hermosa Beach in time for the Memorial Day Weenend Fiesta Hermosa. Photo by Kevin Cody
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