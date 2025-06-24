Baywatch Community Calendar 6-26-25

Upcoming: Sign-ups and shirt and T-shirt sales for the Hermosa Beach Fourth of July Ironman will be held Sunday, June 29, from 1 – 6 p.m. and Thursday, July 3, from 3 – 7 p.m. at 6th Street and Cypress Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Proceeds from the annual event benefit local charities.

Thursday, June 26

Francois’ Community Forum

Councilmember Dean Francois hosts a Community Forum at City Hall, 1315 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. This forum is an opportunity for residents to ask questions about any civic topic. RSVP is optional at DFrancois@hermosabeach.gov.

Feel good, funny magic, C&M

Magic Castle Magicians take over the Comedy and Magic Club for one night. Get ready for a night of unforgettable comedy and mind-blowing magic as Taylor Hughes and Nick Paul bring their unique talents to the South Bay for an evening of laughter, illusion, and storytelling you. 8 p.m. 1018 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets: thecomedyandmagicclub.com.

The Wonder of Birds, Hermosa museum

To learn more about the birds that we share the beach with, attend the Hermosa Beach Museum with birding expert Bob Shanman’s Happy Hour with History on The Wonder of Birds. 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Free admission and light refreshments. RSVP at hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

MB Library Focus Group

Do you have ideas about how the Manhattan Beach Library can better serve our community? Join a focus group and make a difference in the future of library services. 4 – 5 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave. Spaces are limited so sign up at surveymonkey.com/r/MBLFocusGroup. Email arroyo@arroyoassociates.com for additional information.

The Sound of Music, El Segundo

Through Saturday, June 28. Haven Academy of the Arts presents The Sound of Music, a full-scale production of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. General admission $25. Oceanside Christian Fellowship (OCF) Auditorium 343 Coral Circle, El Segundo. For showtimes, tickets and other performances visit havenartsacademy.org/south-bay-tickets.html.

Friday, June 27

Riviera Village Summer Festival

Through Sunday, June 29. With over 300 exhibitors, high end Arts and Crafts booths, Beer and Wine Garden with live entertainment. International food court, carnival rides and carnival games for kids. One block from the Ocean in South Redondo on Catalina Avenue, Avenue I, Avenida del Norte, and Vista del Mar. Free admission. Free shuttle from South High, Torrance. For more information, festival hours, entertainment schedule, and shuttle service visit rvsummerfestival.com.

The Life of Buddha happiness hour

The Life of Buddha is a dramatic presentation, inspired by Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche and his teachings, that visually captures the essence of Buddha Shakyamuni’s life. Based on the 12 principal deeds of Buddha, it reveals the essential characteristics of a spiritual life. Join us for a movie, snacks and share this meaningful story with sangha friends. 7 – 8:30 p.m. Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center, 500 6th Street, Hermosa Beach. Information at meditateinthesouthbay.org.

Saturday, June 28

El Segundo Blue butterfly season

The South Bay Parkland Conservancy’s annual nature walks help the community learn about and spot these tiny butterflies on their favorite host plant, the Seacliff Buckwheat. Walk and talk, discussing the habitat, plants, and the butterflies.10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for about 1 hour. Meet north of Miramar Park, Esplanade and Vista Del Mar.

ARRL Field Day

ARRL Field Day is starting at 1800 UTC on Saturday, June 28 and concluding at 2100 UTC on Sunday, June 29. Join thousands of amateurs from across the globe, including those from all 85 ARRL and Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) Sections, as they participate in this popular operating event. Be sure to visit arrl.org/field-day for event details. ARRL Field Day is always held on the 4th full weekend in June.

Harbor Rock Recovery

Walk with one another, sharing our stories, growing, learning and experiencing transformation. Walk from the Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach Pier and back. Approx. 3 miles. 8:30 – 10 a.m. Meet at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Registration $25. harborrockrecovery.org.

Lasers I have loved with Dr. Bradley Bobbs, Redondo Library

Laser fundamentals and a demonstration. Then hear about many of the more interesting lasers Dr. Bobbs has encountered (or invented). The lectures are full of cartoons, jokes, trivia, and historical and personal anecdotes that are designed to be understandable by any adult, regardless of science or math background (or lack thereof), as well as by inquisitive teens. 1:30 – 4 p.m, Redondo Beach main library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Free and open to the public.

Amateur Radio Club

Members of the Hughes Amateur Radio Club (ARC) will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise at Hopkins Wilderness Park to demonstrate the science and service to the community of Amateur Radio. Join thousands of amateurs from across the globe, including those from all 85 ARRL and Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) Sections, as they participate in this popular operating event. Free and open to the public. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 29 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pine Campground at Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. Visit arrl.org/field-day for event details.

Smackfest, Hermosa Pier

The 30th Annual Smackfest Coed 4’s Volleyball tournament south of the Hermosa Pier. Sun, sand, and volleyball come together. Smackfest is the world’s best co-ed 4’s volleyball tournament. South side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. All day. Information and event times: smackfestevents.com.

Millennium Time Capsule Retrieval

An Art Sculpture with the Millennium Time Capsule in its belly was dedicated on the Veterans Parkway by the Leadership Manhattan Beach (LMB) Class of 2000. Leadership Manhattan Beach will reveal the contents at 2 p.m. Retrieval Ceremony will take place at the Wave of the Future art sculpture on the Veterans Parkway across from the Joslyn Community Center. As a bonus, they have a little fun planned with turn-of-the-century memories and light refreshments at the Joslyn Community Center. 1601 N. Valley Drive. Free to attend, RSVP is requested at surveymonkey.com/r/K3G6YK6.

Sunday, June 29

Concert in Poliwog Park Salute to the Troops

The Satin Dollz will deliver top-notch reminiscent of the WWII USO Camp Shows. 5 – 7 p.m. Polliwog Park Amphitheater, 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics, then sit back and relax to the sounds of summer.

South Bay Pride Paddle & Lunch

This one-of-a-kind parade happens in King Harbor, followed by a celebratory lunch and drag show. The South Bay Pride Paddle encourages participants to take to King Harbor in Redondo Beach on their paddle boards, kayaks, boats, docks, and walkways, adorned in their Pride colors to show their pride, support, and solidarity with LGBTQIA+ people. The Pride Paddle will start from the docks of King Harbor Yacht Club and traverse through the harbor with fun stops along the way. 12 – 6 p.m. King Harbor Yacht Club, 280 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach. Sign up at Eventbrite.com.

Akiho [un]framed, VEFA Torrance

Musician, educator, and founder of TAPS, Ted Atkatz, with VEFA gallery owner Kath Anderson. As part of the LA Music Festival, the TAPS Percussion Fellows and Grammy-nominated composer Andy Akiho will perform at 4 p.m. VEFA, 21825 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. Tickets $125. Information, vefagallery.com or tedkatzpercussionseminar.com.

El Segundo Summer Concert

“Cash, Killer & the King” will perform at Library Park on Main Street, 401 Sheldon Street. 4 – 7 p.m. Free. Bring something to sit on and enjoy.

Monday, June 30

WTF, Hermosa Beach

What The Fuzz (Hermosa Beach Police Department) and Beach Cities Health District present Yoga on the Beach. Bring a mat, water, and dress in layers, it gets chilly. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. South side of the Hermosa Pier in front of Scotty’s, 1100 The Strand. Free. Open to the public.