Eviction filings in California have roared back since the pandemic pause, already topping 2019 levels in 12 big counties. About 605,000 renter households still owe $1.8 billion in back rent, and regulators recently fined TransUnion $15 million for sloppy eviction data that hurt tenants. If a summons or collection letter just hit your mailbox, breathe. We vetted dozens of options and chose seven services that can stop harassment, fix credit errors, or beat a lawsuit—so you can get back to living, not stressing.

How we chose the best tenant debt-defense services

Every pick had to do one thing: help a California renter cut or erase rent debt. We mapped legal-aid groups, law firms, tech tools, and hotlines statewide, then cut anything that sold your data, charged surprise enrollment fees, or ignored California housing law. The finalists were scored on tenant-law expertise, transparent pricing, range of help (from lawsuits to credit-report cleanup), user satisfaction, statewide reach, and extras such as bilingual staff. A high score does not mean “perfect for everyone”; it means the service meets the most needs for the widest range of California tenants.

1. FightCollections: credit repair and debt-collection defense

FightCollections helps consumers push back against aggressive debt collectors, including those chasing old rental balances. The California team disputes inflated charges and forces collectors to prove every dollar. You start with a free phone or video consult: a specialist reviews your credit reports, spots landlord-related trade lines, and explains next steps. If the debt looks shaky—missing invoices, padded “cleaning” fees, or claims beyond California’s four-year statute of limitations—the team sends validation letters and bureau disputes right away. Collectors that cannot produce paperwork often walk away.

Pricing is predictable. Most cases fall under a flat fee that covers disputes, credit-bureau follow-up, and negotiation calls, and low-income tenants can request a sliding scale. If a lawsuit is pending, FightCollections pairs you with a cooperating consumer-law attorney while steering strategy to avoid duplicate costs. Bilingual staff keep non-native speakers informed, and an online dashboard shows every letter and credit-report change.

Many tenants don’t realize that eviction judgments stopped appearing on credit reports in 2017, but the collection account tied to unpaid rent can still lower a score for seven years. For a clear breakdown of the rules and timelines, skim FightCollections’ guide on how an eviction affects your credit, then book the consult while the facts are fresh.

2. Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles: free courtroom muscle

When a collector files a lawsuit, you have 30 days to respond or risk a default judgment that could garnish wages. LAFLA’s grant-funded Consumer Law unit deploys attorneys who review your summons, draft an Answer, and appear in court to seek dismissal or deep cuts to the balance—at no cost to qualifying tenants.

Eligibility hinges on income and Los Angeles County residence (roughly 125 percent of the federal poverty line or less). Staff offer service in Spanish, Korean, and Mandarin, and they pair debt defense with AB 2819 record-sealing motions. Best for renters served with a court summons who lack funds for private counsel.

3. Upsolve: the nonprofit app that clears unmanageable rent debt with Chapter 7

Sometimes the math breaks. Bankruptcy offers a legal reset, and Upsolve makes the paperwork free. The platform works like TurboTax for Chapter 7: answer plain-English questions about income, debts, and household size, and the software fills the 60-plus pages of federal forms. Volunteers and pro bono attorneys review tricky cases. Traditional California bankruptcy lawyers often quote about $1,500 upfront; Upsolve charges nothing, so the only expense is the court filing fee—waived if your income qualifies. After filing, the automatic stay stops lawsuits, garnishments, and collection calls. Bankruptcy stays on credit reports up to ten years, so read Upsolve’s education guides before pressing submit. Best for tenants juggling rent debt alongside credit cards and medical bills.

4. SoloSuit: web app that stops default judgments

About ninety percent of debt lawsuits end in default because defendants never respond. SoloSuit moves you into the winning ten percent. Choose California, answer plain-language prompts, and the software produces a polished Answer in about twenty minutes. The basic version is free if you file the forms yourself; for roughly $67 it e-files and serves the opposing lawyer with time-stamped proof. Filing an Answer buys leverage—collectors must now show real evidence instead of skating to judgment, and many drop weak cases or settle. SoloSuit generates documents but does not appear at trial. Best for tenants who open certified mail to find a summons and cannot afford a lawyer this month.

5. Tenants Together hotline: free statewide advice when you need quick answers

Sometimes a renter just needs a knowledgeable human to explain what to do next. Tenants Together provides that sanity check. Call the hotline or send an email, and a trained counselor explains your rights under California law—whether the collector must validate the debt, how AB 2819 record-sealing works, and which deadlines you cannot miss. All calls are free with no income limits, and Spanish service is built in. The hotline does not draft court papers; its strength is triage. By the end of the call you know which documents to gather, which law to cite, and whom to contact next. Best for renters anywhere in California who just opened a threatening letter and feel frozen.

Conclusion

Eviction debt feels overwhelming, but you have more options than the collector wants you to know. Whether you dispute a shaky balance with FightCollections, answer a summons through SoloSuit, or call the Tenants Together hotline for a quick plan, the right move is to act before a deadline passes. Use the factors above to spot the service that fits your situation, and take the first step today.