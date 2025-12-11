A la carte: Coyote rebirth, new French, Persian restaurants in Manhattan

by Richard Foss

Openings, current, imminent: As the year winds down, the pace of openings and new project announcements is dizzying. Some turnarounds have occurred at astonishing speed, such as Juicy Dumpling Factory, which opened in the former Ayan and Denny’s by the corner of Artesia and Aviation. In last month’s column I mentioned new owners were expected to start remodeling – instead, they opened within a week. They currently serve a limited menu focused on steamed and fried dumplings and stir-fries, and they’re fast and moderately priced (1760 Aviation, RB)… Commuters have been admiring the transformation of the former Manhattan House for months. The gleaming building will soon be Toranj Persian restaurant. The first upscale Persian restaurant in the South Bay since The Shah closed in the 1970s is scheduled to start serving December 14 (1019 MB Boulevard)… Another upscale restaurant is sparking controversy long before they actually open. Coucou will replace the former Nando. It has been noted that their other West Hollywood and Venice locations do not permit children under eight years old. I have heard some interesting conversations about this policy already. Small children can be disruptive when bored – my parents allowed my brother and me to read books silently at the table, but many parents now rely on noisy game devices to amuse their kids, annoying other patrons. Though a high-style hot dog is on the menu for $25 and a burger for $27, there are few concessions to the childlike palate among the intricate modern French dishes. No word yet on when they’ll open… There is news about a reopening – the Coyote Cantina closed in May, but is back with new management, a refreshed interior, and a menu that brings back some of the old favorites. This includes the Mexican lasagna, an idea so good I always wondered why it wasn’t widely copied. The burritos start coming on December 15…

Decor Is Optional: Some restaurants with multiple locations strive to make every new outlet match the look of the original. That will be hard for Mickey’s Deli, which is opening in North Redondo next to a gas station at the corner of Artesia and Inglewood. Can they match the ambiance of a century-old building by the beach? Probably not, but if they can match the flavor of the pizzas and sandwiches, all will be OK…

Exits and entrances: A new tenant is moving to the Coastal space in Hermosa, and it’s a well-established local spot. Huddy’s, formerly the Hudson House, is decamping from their space on PCH for greener pastures. This could be a great move for them, as the old space had parking challenges and low visibility despite the dazzling mural. They hope to be open by the end of the month… Caffe Altamura closed last month, but will quickly be replaced by a location of the Parakeet Café. That chain offers healthy dining with a focus on breakfast and lunch – most locations are open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m… The former Pacific Rim Café will soon become a combination laundromat and cafe, name not yet known. They’re reaching out to the community to ask what is needed in the area, including asking whether a coffee-centric concept or matcha would be better received… And finally, there is news about the much-delayed El Amigo Cantina on Inglewood Avenue, but it’s not good news. Reports are that the city of Lawndale took issue with the new fence at the restaurant and some interior work and refused permits, so an opening before the end of the year is unlikely. I like the food at the other places in this chain, but it looks like I’ll be waiting a bit longer to try this one…

Not Actually A Restaurant… I was puzzled when I saw that the liquor transfer license at the former Lobster Guys on PCH had a new applicant called Bizz. That’s an odd name for a restaurant, and it won’t be on the sign here – that’s a company that manages the transfer of restaurant leases and properties…

Movement On The Hill: The Promenade Mall has aggressively been recruiting restaurant and entertainment tenants to revitalize that sleepy area. A bowling alley, arcade, and restaurant called Level Up Bowl & Bistro is set to open very soon. Others that are on the way are Dilly D’s, Asian Bites, Fika Fika Creamery, Kickin’ Kolaches and Riiya Noodle House. I’m particularly interested in the kolaches – I enjoyed these fruit-filled cakes on a recent trip to Prague but know nowhere local that serves them, so this location will have that niche market to themselves…

Reopening soon?: Neighborhood favorite La Paz Mexican restaurant in El Segundo has been serving since 1978, but was sidelined when a car crashed through the front window last month. I have heard conflicting reports about whether they will reopen – does anybody know? My email address is at the end of this column…

Rebirth of a restaurant: The Beach Cities crowd may not dine in San Pedro often, but those with a sense of history will have a reason to begin next week. The Majestic Café was the hottest place in town from 1925 until the early 1960s, when the patriarch of the Trani family that owned it died, and the next generation went on to start different restaurants in Long Beach and San Pedro. Now third-generation restaurateur Dustin Trani is reopening the Majestic in a historic Italianate building on Beacon Street, with an intention to evoke the style and cuisine of the Roaring 20’s. San Pedro was a hotbed of bootleg liquor through the port, but it is likely that the cocktails served will be both legal and better made then the rotgut gin concoctions of that era. They’ve had the ribbon cutting ceremony already, and start serving the public on December 17 (921 S. Beacon Street, SP)…

Odds and Ends: After years of being open for brunch only on weekends, the Tin Roof Bistro has started serving lunch on Fridays. I’m surprised that they haven’t done this before – it’s a great place to meet people from out of the area who don’t want to deal with downtown parking… Congratulations to Vinfolk for winning the “Best Place to be a Regular” award from Eater LA. They didn’t say exactly what that means, because regulars usually get better service, and in my experience the staff here is pleasant and professional to everybody. They have already been winning the most important award that locals can bestow, namely a full restaurant full of happy people just about every day…

And In Closing: If you know a restaurant opening I might’ve missed, a culinary event that should be covered, or just about anything related to food that I should know about, please send the information my way. I’m at richard@richardfoss.com. And as long as you’re on the internet, check out past restaurant reviews on our website at easyreadernews.com/restaurants.