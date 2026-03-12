Leadership Hermosa Beach wins $10k “Quick Pitch”

by Nikki Yunker

A dozen charitable causes — from proms for youth with disabilities to clean clothes for people experiencing poverty — competed for $10,000 at The Lighthouse Cafe in Hermosa Beach Wednesday night.

Each of the 12 local nonprofit organizations had four minutes to deliver a winning presentation at the South Bay Friends Foundation’s sixth annual “Quick Pitch” contest on March 4.

“This is like Shark Tank for local nonprofits,” said Ryan Nowicki, SBFF co-founder and president.

SBFF members voted to select this year’s winner: Leadership Hermosa Beach.

Amy Limas, representing Leadership Hermosa Beach’s class of 2026, built her pitch around four words: “Be who you are.”

“That’s what arts districts do whenever they’re at their best,” Limas said. “They create a place for expression, for diversity, for creativity.”

Her group’s proposal: turn the light-industrial-zoned Cypress District into a recognized arts district by hosting events and commissioning a mural to be unveiled at a community party.

Leadership Hermosa Beach, founded in 2003, prepares community members for city leadership through training and civic projects. The Cypress District has historically hosted surfboard shapers, artists, music producers and other creatives.

“It’s already been on the radar of the city for over a decade to solidify this space as an arts district,” Limas said. “We just want everyone in our community to be able to embrace this really special and beautiful place.”

Each nonprofit not selected for the $10,000 prize received a surprise $500 check.

The 11 other participating organizations were the Autism Society of Los Angeles – South Bay, Culture Club – South Bay, Exceptional Kids Organization, Guidestone Church – Hermosa Beach, Hermosa Beach Museum, Keep the Esplanade Beautiful, Laundry Love – St. Cross Episcopal Church, Love on 4 Paws, Shark and Sea, South Bay Music Association and RimoVision Group.

“I think my eyes watered a couple times tonight,” Nowicki said. “It was extremely difficult to see who would come out on top.”

Not everyone voted for the winner. Paul Reiner, Leadership Hermosa Beach’s community outreach director, said he cast his ballot for Laundry Love.

“When you think of Maslow’s theory of need — providing people shelter, clothing and food is most critical,” Reiner said.

Laundry Love, founded by Shane Matthews, cleans clothes for people experiencing homelessness or with low income. The chapter has no salaries or overhead and serves 50 guests per month at a cost of $900.

“Clean laundry shouldn’t be a luxury,” Matthews said.

Steve Izant, a 10-year SBFF member and Hermosa Beach planning commissioner, voted for Love on 4 Paws, which brings therapy dogs to patients at Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Del Amo Behavioral Health System and the Friendship Foundation.

“So many people are stressed these days that therapy animals provide a lot of comfort,” Izant said.

Lynn Attig, director of Love on 4 Paws, brought her seven-year-old therapy dog, Tessa, to the contest.

“We’re spreading love, healing and joy throughout the South Bay with our dogs,” said Attig, who has been with the organization for four years.

Other pitches covered a wide range of community needs. Shark and Sea co-founder Christian Keane presented his nonprofit’s work in ocean conservation, climate research and marine experiences for people with disabilities. “Like many of you, I love the ocean and I really love sharks. I can relate to sharks — they’re powerful, misunderstood, and they’re resilient,” Keane said. “I live with epilepsy and autism but I haven’t let that stand in my way of studying sharks.”

Culture Club South Bay founder Allison Hales spoke about honoring the legacy of Bruce’s Beach and advancing diversity along the coast. The Exceptional Kids Association described its annual prom, which drew 625 attendees to a Manhattan Beach ballroom last year. RimoVision Group, a theatre nonprofit at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, pitched its mission of bringing live performance to new audiences. The South Bay Music Association, which grew from the El Segundo Concert Band in 1998, now supports over 100 local musicians. The Hermosa Beach Museum hosts five to seven community events per month and is expanding its education outreach to young children.

“They’re all great, fantastic organizations — great for the community,” said Hermosa Beach councilman and SBFF member Dean Francois. “It goes beyond Hermosa Beach.”

The South Bay Friends Foundation, previously known as the Hermosa Friends Foundation, has granted a total of $300,000 in scholarships and donations to local nonprofits since it was founded in 2016. The foundation had roughly 90 members by the end of the evening.

"We're just extremely grateful to the community," Nowicki said. "To be able to give back in a meaningful way and to support our local nonprofits."