Redondo Beach Seaside Lagoon upgrades approved

by Garth Meyer

Long-in-the-works upgrades to Seaside Lagoon were approved by the Redondo Beach City Council Tuesday, including a new restroom, shower and complete new water system for the lagoon.

Last year, ir was shut down for two weeks during the prime season due to a broken pump, which led to a $175,000 state environmental fine – a number the city negotiated down.

The existing pump system draws, treats and discharges ocean water.

“It is very costly to maintain,” Redondo Beach Community Services Director Elizabeth Hause told the council.

The new system will feature recirculated, filtered chlorinated water, instead of using the ocean as the source.

The lagoon will be moved north, but remain within the current fenced area. Its depth will be five feet, with concrete liner on the bottom, covered in sand.

A lap pool was scrapped by the city council due to cost. It would have required separate fencing and restrooms.

“This is what we can reasonably afford to build in the near future,” City Manager Mike Witzansky said. “…We’ve been at this conversation for 20 years.”

The city’s goal is to have the work complete by the May 2028 BeachLife Festival. The 10 months of construction would start next April.

Cost is estimated at $11 million.

“This will be far easier to deal with than what we have today,” Witzansky said, referring to maintenance and operations.

“This is going to be a beautiful facility,;if we can afford it, let’s not put in a chain-link fence,” said Councilmember Paige Kaluderovic.

In 2023, the previous city council chose contractor Nuvis, funded by a $10 million state grant. $7.9 million remains in the budget after the initial design work.

“I believe we’ll be able to close the funding gap,” Witzansky said, citing Quimby funds, to make up the $3 million needed. (Quimby money comes from developer fees, which go to park or recreational purposes).

“I would argue this is the most important project on this year’s Capital Improvements list,” Witzansky said. ER