Hiring freeze, higher fees for Redondo Beach?

Partial hiring freeze, street use fee, parking lift considered to balance city budget

by Garth Meyer

City Manager Mike Witzansky laid out 32 budget decision packages to the city council at its June 2 meeting, including whether to raise parking meter rates by a quarter, and whether to start charging an event street use fee, all for the goal to avoid deficit spending.

Witzansky also presented a plan for a flexible hiring freeze, which he described as “The cornerstone of our (budget balancing) effort.”

Last year the city tapped $3.5 million in reserves to balance its fiscal 2025-26 budget.

“Rather than draw from that well again,” Witzansky said, he put forth the above ideas for the council to consider.

The flexible hiring freeze would hold positions vacant, with exceptions, aiming for 5% vacancies at any given time. This saves an estimated $2.9 million, enough to keep the 2026-2027 budget balanced.

The parking meter increase would take it from $2 per hour to $2.25. The event street use fee, Witzansky suggested, would be $8,000 per mile. This charge would vary depending on the event.

Mayor Jim Light gave an example as the coming Nike women’s night run in October. It would be charged the full price because “Nike has more money than God,” and the event is not homegrown Redondo Beach, such as Swim the Avenues and the Super Bowl Sunday 10k.

The latter functions would be eligible for waivers.

“We need to pick what our signature events are, and fund them,” Light said.

Witzansky also recommended some community development fee increases, such as for park use and building permits.

The city budget hearings continue June 9 and June 16. Until then, Witzansky and staff work on 49 budget response report requests from city councilmembers.

Redondo Beach must adopt a new budget by July 1. ER