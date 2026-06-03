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Hermosa Beach celebrates Pride month at City Hall
Laura Garber
June 3, 2026
Residents congregate outside of Hermosa Beach City Hall for the 6th annual Pride flag raising. Mayor Mike Detoy spoke at the event on Monday, June 1, “The Pride flag is more than a symbol. It represents visibility, acceptance and the fundamental belief that every person deserves to be seen, valued, and respected for who they are.” Photos by Laura Garber
Cherelle Lampkins, event coordinator of Hermosa Beach Pride, raises the Pride flag at Hermosa Beach City Hall on June 1 to kickoff national Pride month.
The Pride flag will fly at City Hall for the month of June.
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