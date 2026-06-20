‘Launch Segundo’ showcases El Segundo’s small town character, big time presence on world tech stage

by Mike Hoye

Launch Segundo, a new marketing platform designed to attract and retain businesses in El Segundo, has been released by the El Segundo Economic Development Corporation. The program will be supported by a micro-site, social media, digital marketing, events, and other tools to spotlight key milestones of the companies already located in the city, and to announce when new innovative companies land there.

The program will provide tools to assist commercial real estate brokers and relocation specialists in bringing companies to El Segundo.

Launch Segundo will highlight company founders, employees, and investors, as well as civic leaders shaping the city’s economic growth.

According to ESEDC research, approximately 80 new or relocated hard-tech and aerospace startups have located in El Segundo over the last five years. More than 100 startups have also been connected to the city through accelerators and ecosystem partners such as Starburst.

ESEDC points to several factors driving the city’s growth, including the “SpaceX alumni effect,” the national defense-tech venture boom, proximity to Los Angeles Air Force Base, access to engineering talent, industrial zoning and the presence of established aerospace and defense companies.

Hermeus, a $1 billion, hypersonic aircraft startup, has announced it will move its headquarters from Atlanta to El Segundo.

“Launch Segundo is about turning momentum into a sustained narrative,” said Daniel Martin, President of ESEDC. “El Segundo has always been a place where big ideas take off, but what is happening now is different in both scale and speed.”

ESEDC estimates that El Segundo’s hard-tech and aerospace cluster is tied to approximately $5 billion to $15 billion venture and growth capital over the last five years. ESEDC also estimates that 3,000 to 8,000 new, high-wage jobs have been added to the local hard-tech, aerospace and defense ecosystem during the same period.

Launch Segundo will highlight El Segundo’s balance of global business relevance and small-town character, including its corporate headquarters, aerospace and defense infrastructure, startup energy, proximity to LAX, coastal lifestyle, walkable downtown and engaged local government.

“El Segundo has the credibility of a global business hub and the character of a true community,” Martin said. “Launch Segundo gives us the platform to make sure the world is watching.”

For more information about Launch Segundo contact contact Daniel Martin, president of the ESEDC at DMartin@ElSegundoEDC.org. ER