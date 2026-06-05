Redondo, Hermosa police recognized at South Bay Medal of Valor luncheon

by Garth Meyer

Redondo Beach Police Sergeant Jonathan Keener, and Officers Sabrine Selmi and Jazmine Woods were presented with Distinguished Service Awards at the 50th Annual South Bay Medal of Valor luncheon for the rescue of an elderly couple and their grandson from their burning home.

Recognized with Life Saving awards at the luncheon, held May 21 at the Torrance Marriott, were: Hermosa Beach Police Detective Luis Pineda and Officer Kevin Jones for resuscitating an unconscious man at his home; and Redondo Beach Fire Department Boat Captain Grant Currie, Engineer Ryan Shoda and Firefighter Paramedic Josh Herbst for treating a BeachLife Festival fan who had a stroke.

Sustained Superiority awards were given to Redondo Beach Harbor Master Curt Mahoney, RBPD Detective Patrick Knox and RBPD Officer Kyle Lofstrom.

The fire rescues by Redondo’s Keener, Selmi and Woods happened last December 21 at 4 a.m. when they responded to a call about a home engulfed in flames. Upon arrival they learned the elderly homeowners were still inside.

Fire blocked the front entrance to the house. So the officers jumped a backyard fence and entered through a back door. After finding the elderly residents and their grandson, they had to create an escape route through the backyard fence.

Former KTLA 5 achor Glen Walker, who emceed the luncheon, said of the rescue, “The flames had completely engulfed the side of the home, leaving no safe path to exit. Faced with this critical situation, the officers made a decisive and life-saving decision. They forced their way through the backyard fence to create an escape route.”

Hermosa Beach officers Pineda and Jones were recognized for their treatment of a man found unconscious, and not breathing in his Hermosa Beach home.

Pineda started CPR while Jones retrieved an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) from their patrol car. After administering the AED the man’s heart began to beat normally and he started to breathe.

Paramedics took him to a hospital where he made a full recovery.

Doctors told him that without immediate help, he likely would have died or suffered permanent brain damage.

Pineda and Jones had sought out extra training in CPR and emergency care, knowing officers are often the first to arrive during medical emergencies.

Redondo Beach Fire Department’s Currie, Shoda and Herbst were called to assist a BeachLife Festival fan who was struggling to speak. The patient was transferred to a hospital within minutes, where doctors determined that he had suffered a stroke.

The rapid response was credited with the man’s full recovery.

Redondo Beach Harbor Master Curt Mahoney received a Sustained Superiority award for his performance in 2025 as the city’s first harbor master in more than 20 years.

RBPD’s Knox was also honored for Sustained Superiority for his use of technology, and teamwork to solve serious crimes. One of his investigations led to the arrest of a home robbery suspect. Another led to the arrest of a suspect in an attempted child abduction.

RBPD Officer Lofstrom was honored for Sustained Superiority for “consistently demonstrating excellence in service, leadership and community engagement,” Police Chief Stephen Sprengel said.

Officer Lofstrom has worked in the RBPD Community Services Unit for the past five years. Last year his “Pink Hair” fundraiser raised $7,000 for cancer awareness and another fundraiser raised $3,500 for the Special Olympics.

Lofstrom helped organize blood drives, Coffee With a Cop, National Night Out, the RBPD Open House, and Teens in Policing, Citizens Police Academy and made school presentations.

The South Bay Police & Fire Memorial Foundation puts on the Medal of Valor Awards luncheon each year to recognize police South Bay officers and firefighters who have performed services above and beyond the call of duty.

Departments represented include El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne, Hermosa Beach, Inglewood, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Redondo Beach and Torrance. ER