Baywatch Community Calendar

Thursday, June 25

Zonta Club at the Comedy Club

The Zonta Club of South Bay is a chapter of an international nonprofit organization committed to advancing the status of women through service and advocacy. Enjoy a night of laughter at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 1018 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Tickets and information at zontaclubsouthbay.org.

Friday, June 26

Riviera Village Summer Festival

Through Sunday, June 28. Shopping, music, and community fun. Live music, Beer & Wine Garden, carnival games, and vendors. Friday 12 to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 to 7 p.m. For more info visit RVSummerfestival.com

Threads of Time, Hermosa Museum

10 Women, 10 Outfits. Step into the stories woven through fabric, fashion, and memory in Threads of Time, an exhibition exploring the lives of 10 women in Hermosa Beach. Through historic garments and personal histories, discover how clothing reflects identity, community, and the moments that define our lives. No RSVP necessary. 6-8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach.

Beginning Bridge, Lomita

Learn to play bridge and make new friends. Free, but $20 for workbook, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. South Bay Bridge Club, 24100 Narbonne Ave, Lomita. For more information, call (310)-325-7222

Beach Movie Nights, Dockweiler Youth Center

On Fridays, enjoy free family-friendly movie screenings on the sand, and under the stars at the Dockweiler Youth Center. Be sure to bring blankets and bundle up. All movie screenings have festival-style seating and begin at 8 p.m. This week the film “The Lego Movie” will be screened.

Saturday, June 27

Smackfest Volleyball, Hermosa

A serious volleyball tournament with not so serious costumes, games, live bands, DJ’s, food, and lots of beverages. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Volleyball courts, south of the Hermosa pier. For more information visit smackfestevents.com.

TOCApalooza, Torrance

A family-friendly arts festival, features three stages, art vendors, exhibits, food and drinks and family art fun at Torrance Arts Center. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets and information at torrancearts.org/tocapalooza.

Amateur Radio Field Day, Wilderness Park, Sur La Brea

The Hughes Amateur Radio Club invite the public to see ham radio’s new capabilities and learn how to get their own FCC radio license. the ham radio club provides assistance to the community free of charge in the event of any disaster. Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m and Sunday, June 28, 10 a.m-noon at Pine Campground at Wilderness Park. 1102 Camino Real Redondo Beach. Also this weekend, the South Bay Amateur Radio Club (SBARC) will showcase their emergency communication skills at Sur La Brea Park on Cabrillo Avenue in Torrance on Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m. to late early evening. Radio callsign W6SBA class 2A LAX. 2006 W 236th St, Torrance

Cars & Coffee, The Point, El Segundo

From vintage race cars to modern exotics, what makes Manhattan Beach Cars & Coffee so special is the element of surprise. 8 a.m. – 10 a.m at The Point, 850 S. Sepulveda Blvd, El Segundo 90245.

Tuesday, June 30th

Farmers Market – Downtown Manhattan Beach

Features over 50 local vendors ranging from organic produce and fresh-cut flowers to sustainably sourced breads. Kid-friendly, often featuring live music, and a public splash fountain. Join us from 11 a.m – 3 p.m rain or shine. Located at the Civic Center Parking lot and Plaza at 320 15th Street.

Wednesday, July 1

Summer Concert, The Point, Manhattan Beach

The Point’s Summer Concert begins with “Tomorrow’s Bad Seed,” reggae. Bring your blanket and enjoy live music on the lawn from 6 – 8 p.m. The Plaza at The Point, 850 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., El Segundo. For more information call (310) 414-5280 or you can visit http://thepointsb.com/events



Virtual Mindfulness Drop-In

Take 30 minutes to downshift and practice mindfulness techniques. This monthly guided mindfulness session takes place from 4-4:30 p.m. Led by a trained Center for Health and Fitness instructor. For more information and to register visit bchd.org/mindfulness

Thursday, July 2

Summer Concert Series, Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo, West end of the Pier

A family- friendly night of fun and live music. Join us to hear the sounds of “Running Hot”, a Rolling Stones Tribute band. 6-8pm. The cost is FREE. For more information and to register please visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music.

Indepen-DANCE Silent Disco Flash Mob – Hermosa

If a flash mob and a silent disco party had a baby, it would be a JOYRIOT!

JOYRIOT is a walking dance party where music, playful prompts, light choreography, and spontaneous connection turn the streets into our very own dance floor. You’ll be led by your JOYRIOT emcee through a curated, music-fueled journey designed to loosen up and let go. No dance experience required. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. For more information and tickets you can visit https://luma.com/ds9tjeom

UPCOMING:

Saturday, July 4

Independence Day 5k, Village Runner

The 33rd annual 5k and Kids Firecracker Dash sponsored by UCLA Health.

The Independence day race starts at 8 a.m. Costume contest at 7:15 a.m. Catalina Ave. and Palos Verdes Blvd. 310- 375-2626. Register villagerunner.com/4th-of-july-5k.

Begg Pool 4th of July – Manhattan Beach

Kick-off your 4th of July celebration with the MB aquatics staff. Families are invited for a day of water games, water balloon toss, swimming, and music. $6 per person. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1402 N. Peck Avenue, 310-802-5448 book online at cityofmanhattanbeachACTIVENetPortal.

July 4 Celebration, Ken Dyda Civic Center – Rancho Palos Verdes

Live music, food trucks, beer and wine booths, inflatables, carnival games and activities. $4 to $5 per vehicle if you park @ civic center 3-9 p.m. Drone Show when dark 8:45 p.m.

30940 Hawthorne Blvd, 310-544-5260 For more information visit rpvca.gov.

Ironman, Hermosa Beach

The Hermosa Ironman, a famous, decades old grassroots tradition consists of a mile-long run, a mile-long paddle and a sobriety test getting out of water. 8 to 10 a.m.

Hermosa beach near 30th street. Information call (702)-497-9075 or go to www.facebook.com/hermosabeachironman/

Summer Concert Series, Redondo Pier, Redondo Beach

Hear the sounds of Ernando & the Nandos, Cost: Free admission, 6 – 8 p.m. For more information visit redondopier.com/summer-of-music.

Seaside Lagoon fireworks, Redondo

Public viewing for the King Harbor 4th of July Fireworks Show. Supervised swimming, arts and crafts, food, music. Entry is on a first come, first-served basis. $10 for adults, $8 for children aged 2-17. 10 a.m. Fireworks 9 p.m. 200 Portofino Way. For tickets & more information please visit redondo.org.

Sails and Strikes, Shade Hotel Redondo

Join us for Sails & Stripes at the Aquadeck pool for a 4th of July celebration. Rooftop soiree, fireworks viewing and DJ spinning. $25 cover/21 and older 7-10 pm.

655 N. Harbor Dr. For reservations call 310-921-8953 Private VIP cabanas are available.

Sunday, July 5th

Satin Dollz, Polliwog Park Concert

USO singers/dancers perform music from the ‘20s to the ‘50s.Bring your beach chair, blankets, and snacks. Free. 5 – 7 p.m. 1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd. For further information: cityofmanhattanbeachconcertsinthepark

Wednesday, July 8

Shakespeare by the Sea, Hermosa

Join in the drama of Shakespeare’s most famous play, Macbeth. Just bring blankets and low back chairs and enjoy top quality theatre under the stars. Free 7 p.m. For more information visit shakepearebythesea.org

Friday, July 10th

South Bay Greek Festival – Redondo Beach

3 days of food, dance & culture. Music, games and dancing! Come get the best Greek Food in town. Additional dates include: Saturday, July 11th noon.-10 p.m and Sunday, July 12th noon – 9 p.m. General admission $5 at the door. Children under 12 are free. The event will be held at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 722 Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach.