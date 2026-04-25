Snowboard’s Wave Rave sponsors SB Boardrider surf contest

by Will Watson

SB Boardriders

After a month’s break, the South Bay Boardriders Club (SBBC) Subaru Pacific Contest Series resumed in El Porto on Saturday, April 18, hosted by Wave Rave.

Why does a snowboard shop sponsor a surf contest?

“We’re a part of a year-round board-riding community,” Wave Rave Assistant Store Manager, Brandon Kawashima said. “Most of our customers surf, skate, and snowboard, so sponsoring the SBBC competition is about supporting the local scene that supports us.”

The surf was a constant 2- to 3-feet throughout the day, with offshore conditions in the morning and light on shore winds in the afternoon.

“We were super lucky that the swell peaked on Saturday with fun contestable surf all day,” said SBBC contest commissioner (and Master’s Division Winner) Matt Walls. “The sun was shining, the air temps were in the ‘70s, and the wind was mellow all day.”

The great conditions led to many excellent wave scores. Charlie Keese was landing big airs, leading to the highest heat score total of the day (16.97) in the Juniors division. His top 8.97 wave score came from a powerful frontside hack, building speed and throwing massive air. At the end of the day, Charlie Keese, Hudson Radden and Kai Milan-Thomas placed first, second and third, respectively in both the Juniors and Open Men’s divisions.

The Open Women’s division was won by Isla Kang, who recently represented the SBBC in a West Coast Boardriders competition in Ventura. Other Open Women’s finalists included Keani Honda-Snow, Ruby Balik, Alyssa Roche, Cai Berry, and Fiona McCartney. The Women’s and Men’s Longboard Divisions were won by Milly Horstman and Jiro Ikeda, respectively.

Once again, the Hoshino brothers, Jake and Luke, dominated the Micro Grom and Micro Grom Assist divisions. Coral Berry won the Groms division and Xylem Tung won the Boys and Girls division.

Wave Rave announced their new ski machine in their LA shop.

“It’s essentially a large, rotating turf surface you can ride year-round,” said Kawashima. “It’s designed to replicate the feeling of carving on snow, helping you develop edge control, balance and proper body positioning that carries over directly to the mountain.”

The contest ended with a sunset of smiles for all contestants, volunteers, and supporters alike. “From the heats in the water to the games and hanging out on the sand, it had that classic South Bay vibe,” said. “Days like this are exactly why we love being part of this community.

Finalists received hand painted trophies by Wave Rave and the top 3 finishers received gift bags. Big shout out to Wave Rave owner, Steve Klasen, and the entire beach staff: Jordan Cottrell, Cassidy Kerstster, Miles Lewis, and Julia Brown for bringing the stoke.

Final results can be viewed at liveheats.com. Black Line Video live streamed the contest, which may be viewed on YouTube.

This Sunday, April 26, the SBBC Subaru Contest Series moves to the Hermosa Pier. Tower 12 will sponsor the contest, which raps up the Surfer Walk of Fame weekend. Walk of Fame inductions will be held on the Hermosa Pier Plaza on Saturday, April 25 at 11 p.m.

For more information visit SouthBayBoardriders.org. ER