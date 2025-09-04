A La Carte: Mexican seafood giant coming, burger favorite closed, openings on the way, and dining even

by Richard Foss

Now Serving: This has been a blockbuster month for restaurant news, with some long-stalled projects on the move and big announcements about restaurants to come. One opener is the third location for Barsha, which has more in common with their lively wineshop and wine bar in Manhattan Beach than their more serene Hermosa restaurant. The remodel of the former clothing store happened at an amazing pace compared to similar projects around the South Bay. I haven’t seen the menu yet, but the bright space enlivened by colorful art looks welcoming (203 W. Grand Ave, ES)… The other opening is a tiny sandwich shop called MaPi Eatery on PCH in Redondo, and in case you’re wondering how to pronounce that, you’re not alone. Owner Martha Perez says it is not “mah-pie”, but “moppie”, and was her childhood nickname. There are some suggested combinations, or you can build your own salad, panini or sandwich from their list of ingredients (1303 ½ PCH, RB)…

Coming Attractions: Work has been ongoing at Waterman’s in Hermosa, and the new tenant is Brick + Mortar. If that name rings a bell, it’s not an accident – there used to be a lively, creative burger and pizza place in Santa Monica by that name, and this is the same owner. If this new operation is similar, the style that fits the character of current businesses on the Pier Plaza… The other is more of a surprise – the shuttered Encanto restaurant on Hermosa Avenue will become a branch of Coni’ Seafood. This is a big deal, as their faithful representation of Nayarit fish and shellfish have landed the original Inglewood location a Michelin Bib Gourmand award. No news yet on how soon the fish will be hitting the grill… The new Eat Fantastic location on PCH in Redondo is turning heads even before they’ve served their first meal thanks to a stunning mural of Kobe Bryant, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and his dog Decoy. Rapper Ice Cube makes a cameo appearance, as does an unidentified surfer. This will be the 7th restaurant for the fast-growing, local burger chain, with three more coming soon… Other projects that have been announced include a new Taiwanese restaurant in Rolling Hills Estates, the Canaan Restaurant. The original in the city of Artesia is respected in the Chinese community, and the same family owns the small Canaan Café in Lomita. No word yet on whether the newcomer will have the expansive menu of the original or the limited selection of the offshoot, but we’ll find out in December… The California Smash Pickleball & Social Club will be opening soon on Nash Street in east El Segundo, and will have a full service sports bar when they do. While the club is private, the sports bar will be open to the public – they start serving and pouring in October…

Changing Gears: Several long-stalled restaurant projects are showing signs of life. Montauk in the former Chez Melange looks ready to open, and a peek inside shows an elegant and refined space. There has been a change in the kitchen, and Eric Travis, formerly of the Rolling Hills Country Club, will be Executive Chef. No word yet on whether the menu will reflect the style of the Long Island resort town that the place is named for. Their publicist predicts an opening in early fall, which is right around the corner… Work is ongoing at Local Kitchen, the former Sion’s on PCH in Manhattan Beach, and they hope to be open around Thanksgiving… I haven’t seen any activity at Cake & Bake at Five Corners in Hermosa, but they just put up a sign so something is happening. That’s more than can be said of Hacienda El Amigo on Inglewood Avenue, the former Leo’s. The last I heard from anyone they had permitting issues, but repeated calls have elicited no further information.,,

Closed? Not Closed? Definitely Closed: There was a buzz of dismay among those who appreciate high-end Italian food when it was announced that Nando was scheduled to close, but the deal fell through and the restaurant remains open. You can still get that luscious Northern Italian seafood, at least for now… At another end of the dining spectrum, there was speculation when construction fencing went up in front of the Cheesecake Factory on Harbor Drive. Apparently this is related to exterior work and landscaping, and they are still open… One place did go down in August, as the Johnny Rocket’s on Rosecrans has served their last burger. They kept the ‘50s vibe going and the beef patties coming for 33 years, which is not a bad run…

Event Alerts!: And as happens after the summer season, there are a lot of them. On September 9 The Arthur J will host a wine dinner with Heitz Cellars, which will be attended by Estate Director and Master Sommelier Erik Elliott. Five courses with wine will set you back $300 – reserve on Open Table… If that seems a bit high for your pocketbook, the Artesia Dine-Around is the next day, and if you walk or bicycle from restaurant to restaurant you can work off some of the meal. Restaurants and art spaces on and around Artesia will be open for nibbles, pours, and appreciation of work by local artists, and it’s a mere $35 for the wristband that gets you in everywhere – it’s $20 for kids under 12. Get more information and your reservation at www.nrbba.org/dine-around… That Friday and Saturday the Manhattan Village Mall hosts the big one, the Manhattan Beach Food and Wine Festival, which this year will partner with DJs sponsored by the BeachLife Festival. I’m interested in how that will work, because when given a chance to discuss culinary and oenological matters with experts, I like to actually be able to hear them. And there will be experts aplenty, 46 star chefs and winemakers, brewers and distillers from all over our region, all serving up samples of their best. See the whole lineup at manhattanbeachfoodandwine.com, and get your tickets soon – both Friday and Saturday sold out last year… The focus is on Super Tuscan wines on the afternoon of September 14 at Uncorked Manhattan Beach, when seven of those bold reds will be tasted along with wine, cheese, and charcuterie. Price is $125 inclusive – book on Eventbrite… Finally, on September 18 the Chart House hosts a five-course dinner paired with Rombauer wines – price is $159 inclusive. Information is on the events page at chart-house.com…

Asking Your Opinion… A reader asked my favorite local place for a dinner of American comfort food, traditional in style rather than modernized, and I am interested in your answers to this question. Where do you go for solid midwestern cooking? I’m partial to the Kettle, but would like to know your favorites…

And In Closing: If you know a restaurant opening I might’ve missed, a culinary event that should be covered, or just about anything related to food that I should know about, please send the information my way. I’m at richard@richardfoss.com. And as long as you’re on the internet, check out past restaurant reviews on our website at easyreadernews.com/restaurants. ER