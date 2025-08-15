About Town Redondo: new leases at Pier, residential burglaries arrest, BCHD budget award streak

Four new businesses coming to Redondo Pier

Four new leases have been signed at the Redondo Beach Pier: the former Brixton nightclub, the former Dinghy Deli on the International Boardwalk and two offices in the Pier Plaza complex.

At the long-vacant Brixton’s, the city has agreed to a lease with “Deep End Live,” a nightclub, lounge and bar for live music and dancing. The space is subterranean, with 16-inch concrete walls to minimize noise on the Pier above and surrounding area.

Scholb Premium Ales, Inc., a family-owned brewery based in Torrance, has signed a five-year lease at the north end of International Boardwalk (where Dinghy Deli was) with a set monthly rent, or 10% of gross sales, whichever is higher.

The City of Redondo Beach has also negotiated a lease with Theo Insurance Services, a Farmers Insurance agent. Moving into Pier Plaza as well will be Integrative Peptides, which sells healthcare supplements online.

RBPD makes arrest in residential burglaries

The Redondo Beach Police Department, on Aug. 5, arrested a man in connection with a string of recent home burglaries in the South Bay.

A Redondo Beach officer on patrol early that morning, about 4:30 a.m., detained Victor Enrique Cerritos, 41, of Los Angeles. The suspect was driving a vehicle matching the description of one seen on a video surveillance camera of a burglary.

Redondo Beach detectives found numerous stolen items in Cerritos’ vehicle. The items were largely taken from residences in Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach.

RBPD detectives returned the property to their owners and are looking to identify further victims.

Any other potential victims are asked to call RBPD Investigation Division at (310) 379-2477.

BCHD marks sixth year of budget award

Beach Cities Health District was honored July 30 for a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association of USA and Canada (GFOA) for fiscal year 2024-25. It is the sixth-consecutive year that Beach Cities Health District has received the award.

“This represents a significant achievement,” said Michele Mark Levine, director, technical services for GFOA. “The GFOA encourages state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles and prepare comprehensive annual financial and budget reports demonstrating transparency and full disclosure.”

In other news, Beach Cities Health District will hold its annual Volunteer Day Thursday, Aug. 14.

Participants will gather first at Alta Vista Park for an hour-long morning session, before going to school sites for two hours in Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach. Activities include harvesting, planting, weeding, building composters and cleaning. ER