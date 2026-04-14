On Local Government: Who lost Redondo Beach?

by Bob Pinzler

When I sat on the Redondo Beach City Council 25 years ago, there were many days when we were dealing with decisions made by previous Councils where the only proper response was, “What were they thinking?”

The reason one gets elected to public office, especially when one’s time there is term-limited, is not just to handle everyday tasks, but to think about how one’s decisions will affect those who follow. One of the most long-lasting is land use. Once a property gains an entitlement, the ability to significantly change it is close to impossible.

Thus, when the Redondo Beach City Council considers allowing substantially increased density permitted by its zoning code for property owned by public entities, schools, the Beach Cities Health District, and the City itself, a look into the future is worthwhile. And, as often is the case, a look into the past can enlighten that search.

In the 1980s, Redondo Beach schools were experiencing rapid declines in student populations. That left the school district with surplus properties that it decided to “repurpose.” One of those was Andrews School in north Redondo. The District decided to build an independent living facility for seniors and to maintain a portion of the land for a park.

The senior living building is one of the most densely populated sites in North Redondo. But when juxtaposed with the park, it was considered an acceptable use overall. Now, however, the Council has put the mechanism in place to enable use of the park portion at a density exceeding that of the senior living facility. The same density could be permitted on all such public land throughout the city, thereby threatening any possible use of these precious areas for desperately needed open space in a park-poor city.

Years from now, when later City Councils are assailed by their constituents about the lack of places where air and sun are available, they will probably look at each other and think, “What were they thinking?” However, by then, the sense of our beach community will likely have been lost to the ravages of density. All they will be able to do is wonder who allowed this gem to be so tarnished.

Our City Council has a choice. Yes, the rapacious Sacramento legislators, eager to garner the support of the building trades and YIMBYs, are relentless. But we do not have to commit unforced errors. And this would be a big one.

We need open space. We do not need incentives for public agencies to add to this rampant densification. Luckily, the voters will get to speak on this zoning change since our Charter requires it. When that time comes, likely this coming June, we must say no. We must not allow this Council to set us on a path to lose Redondo Beach. ER