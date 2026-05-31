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Tortellini, Rotini, and Cavatappi return home to the sea after recovery at Marine Mammal Care Center

Tortellini gallops to the water, cheered on by fans. Photo by Kevin Cody

Tortellini, Rotini, and Cavatappi scampered across the beach and into the ocean just north of the Manhattan Beach pier like the puppy sea lions they are on Friday, May 29. 

Cheering them on were supporters of the Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC), which released the pups after nursing them back to health.

MMCC CEO John Warner suggested sea mammals are the canaries in the coal mine of climate change.

Tortellini, and Rotini were found at Dockweiler Beach, and Cavatappi on the beach in El Segundo in mid April. All three were malnourished, apparently because they had been unable to find food.

MMCC CEO John Warner told the crowd gathered for the pups’ release that the growing number of marine mammal rescues is an indicator of what  global warming means to land mammals, including humans.

For the sea lion pups, global warming has meant more competition for food, damage to their coastline habitats, and more frequent poisonings from toxic algae blooms.

MMCC veterinarian Madison Peters said the three sea lion pups were treated for malnutrition.

MMCC veterinarian Dr. Madison Peters said the three pups were tube fed mashed fish for the first few weeks after arriving at the center in San Pedro. They were also treated for eye and skin infections.  After demonstrating they could feed themselves whole fish, they were determined to be safe for release back into the ocean.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Joe Franklin described treatment of animals as a reflection of character.

Visits and classes at the Marine Mammal Care Center are available throughout the week, at 3601 S. Gaffey, San Pedro. For more information phone (424) 450-0570, or marinemammalcenter.org. ER

Tyberius, 4, and sister Talara, 7, came from Lakewood to see the three sea lion pups returned to the sea.

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