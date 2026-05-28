A La Carte for 28 May 2026

by Richard Foss

An Unlikely Specialty: Good Neighbor opened on Hermosa Avenue next to Mickey’s. It’s a combination laundromat and coffeehouse that also serves matcha. As far as I know, they are the only place in the beach cities to offer matcha from different regions in Japan – there are two on the menu now, with more reportedly on the way. I called to ask about their food menu and found that they offer spam musubi, but at that time nothing else. Starting the day with spam musubi and a latte could be the Californian-Hawaiian crossover hit – I’m sure the management hopes so. They will be adding more food items soon (113 Hermosa Avenue, HB)…

And More Openings: The Deck is not a restaurant, but it is a local institution as Hermosa’s only waterfront dive bar. They have reopened after remodeling serving pizzas sourced from Locale 90, hot dogs, and a rotating list of specials from local caterers, but plan to expand the dining options once a grill is installed. Long-timers will be happy to know that the popcorn machine is back after a five year hiatus. While the place may be spiffed up, they promise the same friendly vibe and music as ever… Mi Burrito opened in the same spot that had previously been three other Mexican restaurants, and when their tenancy was announced I joked that I hope they liked the ornately decorated carriage that was there, because it would be difficult and expensive to move. They evidently did not like it, because it is gone. The place didn’t need much other remodeling, because it was already one of the nicer interiors in Hermosa. They’ll be serving the same crowd-pleasing menu as their Redondo location, and though I haven’t been there yet, I hope the cocido and pozole are just as delicious as the ones I experienced there (1320 Hermosa Ave)… An outfit called Graze Craze that makes charcuterie boards has opened in King Harbor Plaza in Redondo. I had never heard of them before, and was surprised to find that they are an international operation with outlets as far away as France and Australia. This is the first one in Los Angeles county, and though they make most items to order, they say they accommodate walk-ins who are looking for a snack or short notice orders for that last-minute party tray (629 N. PCH, Redondo)… The Cou Cou French restaurant opened in Manhattan Beach and was booked solid for the first few weeks. I stopped in for a cocktail on a recent evening and found the environment to be pretty, but extremely loud. The food was beautiful and smelled great, and I‘m looking forward to trying the place (1131 Manhattan Avenue, MB)… And I missed the opening of Everything Noodles in El Segundo, which serves exactly what you’d expect from a place with that name. They offer noodles in soup, sauteed, boiled, or stir fried, with sauces and broths from Italy, China, Thailand, Japan, and elsewhere. I haven’t visited yet, but find the concept charming (309 East Grand Avenue, ES)…

Coming Attractions: Things have been quiet when it comes to announcements of new openings, and some long-stalled projects are still stalled. These include the opening of Lucy & Pop’s pizza in the former Texas Loosey’s location on Palos Verdes Boulevard and the reopening of the Coyote Cantina on PCH. I did get news about the cafe that will come to the historic former library in Veteran’s Park in Redondo, which will be operated by Meg Walker of Made By Meg catering. Though the meeting space will be renovated this year, the café won’t be open until 2027…

First Look: The Los Angeles Ale Works is open in the former Rok Sushi location at the corner of Pier and Hermosa Avenue, and I visited to see what they’re serving. There was beer, of course, but also a small menu of very well crafted bar food. The fish and chips in a beer batter were the highlight, but everything we tried was very well made. Service was prompt but friendly, and the music was low enough that you could hear conversations, a rarity in the Pier area. A note on the menu promises that more ambitious items are to come, and it will be interesting to see if they can keep this high standard as they expand the selection and become more popular…

Burmese Debut: I don’t often write about places outside the beach cities unless there is some cuisine that isn’t represented here, but that’s exactly what happened when Daily Drops opened last month. This tiny place on Artesia just north of Yukon is the first in the area to offer Burmese cuisine. Most business is take-out, though a couple of outdoor tables are available for those who can’t wait. I tried a tea leaf salad, mohinga seafood noodle soup, and a ground chicken wrap and found them all delicious, with an undertone of hot spice even when ordered mild. If you enjoy this cuisine and have been driving long distances to get it, you need not do so any more (3527 Artesia, Torr)…

Crowdsourcing Quiet Meals: I get more complaints about noisy restaurants than any other topic, and just received the latest missive from someone who asked for suggestions for a quiet place for an upscale meal. I’m even more flummoxed than usual by this request, because I always used to be able to suggest Il Fornaio, but they closed earlier this year. Does anyone out there have suggestions for a place for a business conversation or dinner with friends where you can hold a conversation at something like normal volume? Please let me know – my email is at the end of this column…

Event Alerts: And the first one is this Sunday, when Radici hosts their monthly wine dinner. This event will feature the cooking of guest chef Erik Brik, a veteran of Puck’s Spago and Michelin starred restaurants in France and Italy. Expect Italian cooking with French technique, paired with Italian wines, for $152 including tax & tip. Reservation link is on the events tab at radicihermosabeach.com… On June 5 you can enjoy a taste of Portugal at Uncorked in Hermosa. They’ll be pouring wines and serving tapas from 6 to 9 p.m for a mere $45 – as of this writing a few tickets are left on Eventbrite… On June 9 the Bluewater Grill celebrates local tuna – an arugula and avocado salad and a slab of blackened ahi paired with appropriate wines will set you back $55 plus tax. Reserve by phone at (310) 318-3474… If wine is not your thing but American whiskies are, book now for the four-course whiskey cocktail dinner at Fleming’s on June 12. They’re pairing modern American food with some excellent drinks featuring top distilleries – see the menu and reserve at flemingssteakhouse.com… Druids and diners can celebrate the summer solstice together at Baleen Kitchen in Redondo on June 20 at their “Around the World Food and Wine Celebration.” It’s an indoor-outdoor event featuring many restaurants and they’re always fun, if slightly chaotic. It’s $90 pre-event for general admission, $120 if you’d like to include champagne and caviar aboard a boat before the event begins. Reserve at the “Experiences” tab at hotelportofiono.com… And finally, on June 25 Mar’Sel at Terranea presents one of their rare ocean view wine dinners featuring food from chef Fabio Ugoletti and wines from Gaja Winery of the Piedmont region of Italy. The price is a mere $554 per person including tax & tip – reserve at the “Events” tab at Terranea.com…

Odds And Ends: Some local restaurants are on the move, and it’s worth noting their success. The family behind Bettolino Kitchen have a new place open Torrance called Wild Roots, and the focus is not on Italy, but California. They offer sandwiches, spring rolls, salads, and other items with a focus on organic ingredients (24631 Crenshaw #C). And a bit further afield, Little Sister has opened another location in Huntington Beach, so if you have friends from the OC who have been coming here to enjoy the food, they have a new local hang. Congratulations to the management at both… I have heard from some people who are still nostalgic about the Black Angus restaurant in Torrance that closed over two years ago. There was a rumor that they will be back, and apparently that’s half true – they are apparently looking for a site in the area, but haven’t found one yet… Tipping Again: I have received several emails from readers about tipping versus surcharges to take care of the staff, and some have asked my opinion. I am against both – restaurants should post the honest, actual price that diners will pay, and if you want to note what percentage of the bill goes into staff compensation, do it. Treat your customers like adults rather than playing bait and switch by printing a price they can’t get. And yes, airlines, car dealers, and other industries do it too, but it’s unfair and misleading in every case. Managers at establishments that defend this sometimes say, “But it makes our prices look more expensive.” No, it does not – it makes them look like what they really are. Pay your servers rather than making them rely on generosity, and respect your customers by letting them know that’s what you’re doing…

And In Closing: If you know a restaurant opening I might’ve missed, a culinary event that should be covered, or just about anything related to food that I should know about, please send the information my way. I’m at richard@richardfoss.com. And as long as you’re on the internet, check out past restaurant reviews on our website at https://easyreadernews.com/restaurants/. ER