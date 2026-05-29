‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn cautions Manhattan Beach fans about book bans

Story and photos by Nikki Yunker

Regency romance blossomed at a Manhattan Beach library speaker series event featuring the author whose book series led to a worldwide breakout hit Netflix show.

Julia Quinn, author of the literary series collectively known as “Bridgerton,” spoke about book bans, the romance genre and the TV adaptation of her books.

About 900 fans, many in tiaras, lacy fascinators and floral gowns attended the talk at the Mira Costa High School’s auditorium on Saturday, May 23. The talk was followed by a book signing, signed book raffle, refreshments, limited edition “Bridgerton”-branded teas and a violinist performing the Netflix soundtrack of “Bridgerton.”

“Bridgerton” follows the lives of an elite, 19th century London family’s eight siblings as they navigate marriage during the Regency era, when King George III’s illness led to his son being appointed prince regent in 1811.The 2020 series was adapted by Golden Globe-winning producer Shonda Rhimes, who created “Grey’s Anatomy.” Bridgerton became one of Netflix’s all time, top 10 most globally-streamed series.

The show is noted for its racially diverse cast, and is set in an alternate history, “post-racial” society where Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III, is a bi-racial woman with African ancestry.

Quinn said she appreciated the “color-conscious” casting choice for the adaptation of her fairytale-esque series of eight core novels she wrote between 2000 and 2006.

“I knew [Rhimes] was going to do something to make the books more diverse and inclusive. In the books, I don’t specify race and I don’t actually describe what the characters look like a lot, which maybe is why it is so easy for me to see them in different races,” she said. Queen Charlotte is only mentioned once in the original book series, but Rhimes and Quinn filled the literary gap by co-authoring a 2023 novel centered on the character.

Quinn said she was happy to give full creative control of the show to Rhimes, who contacted Quinn’s agent in 2017 and bought the rights to the books after having discovered one of the novels while traveling. Quinn has served as a show consultant and as an extra in Episode No. 6 of the spin-off, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

Before discussing “Bridgerton” with L.A. County Library Director Skye Patrick, Quinn spoke against the trend of library book bans, where content relating to race, gender and sexuality are often challenged. “Please remember this when you go to the ballot box and think about all the issues, keep this issue at the forefront of your mind — what happens to your society when we lose the right to read freely,” she said.

Each time she participates in a library event, Quinn said she donates $5,000 to EveryLibrary, a nonprofit advocating for library support and funding. She previously toured nationwide for the organization as an ambassador against book bans. The event was the fourth in Manhattan Beach Library’s new biannual speaker series, which began in fall 2024. Its past speakers were National Geographic photographer Cory Richards, celebrity chef Roy Choi and young adult fiction author Nic Stone.

“We know that Julia Quinn has a really strong affinity with certain customers, and they’re very passionate about her books, and that definitely shows by the attendance today,” said Jessica Lee, L.A. County Library deputy director of marketing and communications. From a show of applause prompted by Manhattan Beach Mayor Joe Franklin, the majority of attendees hailed from outside the city, with many driving from nearly an hour away to attend the free event.

La Mirada resident Lina Gutierrez-Ibarra, 56, dressed up in a blue ball gown as her favorite character, Daphne Bridgerton, from the first season and book. She waited about an hour in line for Quinn to sign her copy of “The Duke and I.”

“When you read the stories, it’s an opportunity to be engulfed into it, to feel a sense of beauty. It’s a way to be taken out of your everyday element,” she said. Gutierrez-Ibarra, who watched the show twice and began reading the novels for more details, enjoyed the event as an enriching way to bring together the books and the series.

“I really like the way that Bridgerton has a mixed culture. So it could be me, it could be you, anybody could fill these roles,” she said. “And it’s a great way to appreciate that era.“ Quinn said the series has resonated with audiences because most people seek to have a significant other in their lives. “It’s a very universal theme. Not everyone, but most people want to find somebody with whom to share their lives with, and so it is something that can speak to everybody in some way,” she said.

Quinn, the pen name of Julie Pottinger, grew up in New England and graduated from Harvard University in 1992. Now based in Seattle, in her youth she spent summers with her father in Southern California, in Oxnard and North Hollywood.

Quinn recently traveled to Kenya with Landesa, a global land rights nonprofit. She has partnered with the organization since 2024 and serves on its board of directors. “Landesa has to do with land rights for the rural poor around the world. In Bridgerton times, most women were not able to own property and that is something that is still happening,” she said.

Quinn who is working on an unannounced new project while balancing political activism and philanthropy, said she became a romance writer because it was what she liked reading.“Especially now, it’s so nice to be able to pick up something and know that you’re going to have a happy ending,” she said. ER