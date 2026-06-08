About Town Redondo: New RUHS building, Sea Hawk Bowl plans, no new school memorials

Construction plans announced for RUHS building to replace “Bingo building”

The new Redondo Union High School “Innovation and Design Building” will break ground in June 2027, to be ready for the 2029-30 school year, according to Doug Brown of SVA Architects, who presented to the school board May 26.

The two-story, 19,000 square foot building will consist of six classrooms and flex space for presentations, “social stairs” and three breakout meeting spaces.

The classrooms will be for a media arts lab, aerospace, a cooking and game design lab, and an interactive media lab.

The $20 million building project is paid for by the district’s Measure S bond (2024, $278 million). The former “bingo” building at the north edge of campus is to be torn down to clear the space next summer. The post-World War II building was once used for bingo fundraisers to support school activities, and now houses Mr. Soohoo’s business classes.

It was originally a metal and electronics shop. The building also contains a courtroom for mock trials.

Also, before the new structure takes shape, SVA will complete projects at the Sea Hawk Bowl: new bleachers, new restrooms and an enhanced entryway, all on the home side.

SVA Architects plans to break ground next January for the single-occupancy restrooms, to open by graduation in June 2027.

RBUSD bars new memorials on campuses

The Redondo Unified school board discussed a new memorial policy May 12, and confirmed it May 26, due to a lack of consistency, explained Supt. Nicole Wesley.

The new policy disallows any new permanent memorials for a deceased student such as a plaque or a bench.

Wesley explained that the memorials have “lost some significance” over time and will be replaced by opportunities for awards at ceremonies, “planting a tree,” scholarships and other items “that aren’t necessarily permanent.”

Boardmember Dan Elder pointed out to Easy Reader that the memorials can cause anxiety for young students, or a lack of understanding, which brings up disturbing questions.

The new policy does not affect the naming of school features themselves, such as a building or a field. Those are subject to board discretion. ER