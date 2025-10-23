Are you playing these American-made smartphone games? 

Be it while relaxing in the sunshine on Redondo Beach or during a slow day in the office, many local people combat boredom through a mobile gaming marathon. Convenient and cheap when compared to console gaming experiences, almost everyone these days is dabbling in both iOS and Android games. However, not every American out there is necessarily playing American-made games.

Of course, just because a game is developed in the United States of America, it doesn’t mean it’s the best product out there. But, for people who want to support American businesses, exploring these homegrown titles is well worth doing. Alongside tucking into other popular options, such as live casino games like Bet Stacker Blackjack 1 and fast-paced favorites like Subway Surfers, there are some fantastic products to sample that are associated with the nation.

So, if you’re keen to add some American-made smartphone games to your smartphone device this winter, then below we briefly highlight a plethora of must-play options.

Marvel Snap is seriously epic

As an award-winning independent game studio based in California, Second Dinner has produced a number of top-notch gaming releases in its time. Not many games come close to the success of Marvel Snap, though. The Marvel franchise is absolutely huge anyway, and fans of superheroes and games alike couldn’t resist collecting a range of iconic heroes and taking part in some epic clashes. With powers to execute to perfection and moves to pull off, Marvel Snap is extremely fun.

Among Us is a social deduction masterpiece

Among Us is another go-to release for huge populations of mobile gamers right now. Developed and published by American game studio Innersloth, teams of people join forces to rumble the killer in the pack. A title where players can channel their inner detective, and others can cause destruction in a sly manner without being caught, Among Us has entertained millions of gamers since 2018 and continues to be a must-play release on mobile.

Pokémon GO is made by Niantic

Pokémon Go isn’t exactly new, but it has wowed plenty of players since its release in 2016. Made by Niantic, a company based in San Francisco, the game’s augmented reality package makes it truly innovative. Players have to explore the outdoors to experience the game properly, especially as there are Pokémon to catch and evolve, gyms to dominate, fellow players to trade with, and eggs to hatch the further the distance is covered.

Call of Duty: Mobile is special

As one of the biggest names in the gaming arena, Activision is behind so many alluring products. In fact, since 1979, the company has continually grown to become one of the major players in this particular space. One of their biggest success stories of the lot is Call of Duty: Mobile, a smartphone-based version of this iconic first-person shooter. The fact that players can sample various multiplayer modes and options like battle royale while on the move is what makes Call of Duty: Mobile so special.

Fortnite is truly iconic

Similar in many respects to the aforementioned Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite is truly iconic. This global phenomenon has recorded huge numbers thanks to Epic Games’ expertise in making it, with the North Carolina-based behemoth making this iconic battle royale game even more accessible thanks to its transition over to the mobile category. Whether you’re on the bus or relaxing on the sofa, attempting to be the last person standing in Fortnite is never dull.

Other American-made smartphone games worth looking at include Slay the Spire, Thimbleweed Park, Stardew Valley, Papers, Please, MONOPOLY GO!, Words With Friends, Dead Cells, and Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles.