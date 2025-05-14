Ask Dr. Allen: Can kids find their freedom?

Do our youth need more activities? A survey completed a few years ago, found that 55% of Palos Verdes teens had 5 to 9 extra activities they participated in, not including school and homework. That’s a lot of stress. They included sports, lessons, practices, service, and training among other things to do.

That is too much. Ideally, a parent provides opportunities for their child to experience a variety of interests with the goal of finding which one or two connect with them the most. Next would be to stick with those and develop them further. They may become a leader in that area or excel in it.

What they like to do is something they are naturally good at, something they excel at. Competency leads to confidence as they find their place in the world.

Over scheduling has led to increased depression, anxiety and feelings of failure in our youth. Many parents need to scale down their kids’ activities so they have time to relax (unheard of in parenting circles) and time to play (another forgotten experience for young people). Kids, like adults, need a balanced schedule and lifestyle. It’s okay to stop and smell the roses.

At Freedom4U, our youth non-profit organization, we aim to help kids find their passion and purpose in life. This leads to confidence and a feeling of freedom as they discover, develop and express themselves.

This could be in an area of study, a creative skill or a new discovery for them.

If you would like help guiding your pre-teen or teen into their passion and purpose, then contact us.

You can also join in supporting these efforts for our youth by participating in our annual fundraiser on May 8. For details, visit the website.

Dr Greg Allen is a practicing therapist in PVE and San Pedro. He is also founder and director of Hearts Respond (heartsrespond.com) and Freedom4U (freedomcommunity.com)