Baywatch Community Calendar 1-8-26

Hermosa’s Centennial Celebration

Thursday, January 8

Comedy Nite, C&M Club

Help South Bay Boardriders Club raise funds to send their surf team to Australia to compete in the World Surfing Championships. $30 per person. Doors open 6:30 p.m., show runs from 8 – 10 p.m. 1018 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets: Southbayboardriders.org/surfteam.

Renew, Reset Metabolism, in person/Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay will host a free adults-only nutrition and healthy cooking workshop focused on metabolism, healthy weight, and energy in the new year. Led by Lilly Padilla, a certified integrative nutrition coach. In person 12 – 2 p.m. with optional food sampling after the presentation. On line 12 – 1:30 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Drop-In Meditation, Hermosa Beach

Meditation suitable for all levels of experience. $15 per person. 7 – 8:15 p.m. Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center, 500 6th Street, Hermosa Beach. For more information and class schedule visit meditateinthesouthbay.org/thursday-evening-meditation-class.

Friday, January 9

Sports luncheon, quarterback camp

The South Bay Athletic Club’s first luncheon following its holiday season break will feature speakers Andy Bark and Doug Mitchell. Bark is a former receiver at Palos Verdes High, Air Force and Cal who co-founded the Elite 11 quarterback camp, and Bishop Montgomery’s basketball coach Doug Mitchell. H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. 12 p.m. Open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

The Little Mermaid, Redondo Beach

Additional show Sunday January 11. The Encore Theatre Group presents a musical production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Visually stunning re-imagining of the beloved classic. Two shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Tickets available at encoresouthbay.org.

Saturday, January 10

Hermosa Centennial Mural Restoration Unveiling

The City of Hermosa Beach residents to attend unveiling of the Hermosa Beach Centennial Mural and help celebrate the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club’s 100 years in Hermosa (1926-2026). 11 Pier Avenue in the Vista/Mermaid Parking lot. Seating is limited. For more information call (310 990-0673.

Ocean Artistry Open Reception, Cherry Co Gallery

Showing through Sunday, February 1. Redondo Beach artist and photographer Kerry Stitt presents her show “Ocean Artistry: A Journey in Aerial and Resin Art.” Cherry Co Gallery, 211 Avenida Del Norte, Redondo Beach. 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. For more information and gallery schedule visit cherryco.art. For information about Kerry Stitt and her artwork visit skytoseadronography.com.

Yoga on the Redondo Pier

Presented by Redondo Pier Association and Cancer Support Community South Bay. Bring a yoga mat, towel, and water. Free. All levels are welcome. Dress in layers. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the Pier, Redondo Beach.

Poetry Apocalypse Readings, RB Library

A South Bay poetry group that has attracted International attention will be reading from their newly released book “Quantum Entanglement.” The poetry is a tribute to how diverse voices relate to each other and the human heart. 1 – 3:30 p.m. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach.

Beach Cities Fitness Center Open House

Free complimentary classes throughout the day. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 514 N. Prospect Ave. 2nd floor, Redondo Beach. For more information and class schedule visit bchd.org or call (310) 374-3426, option #7 then dial #8148.

Poetry Workshop, Redondo Library

Join other poets for inspiration and collaboration. Free to attend. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Beach Cities Lodge Installation

Beach Cities Lodge No. 753 celebrates the installation of new officers and continues a tradition that has been part of the Beach Cities community for more than a century. 3 p.m. Cocktails, 4:30 p.m. Installation, and dinner to follow. Business attire. Free. 1535 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. RSVP by emailing beachcitymason@gmail.com or carlmorandell@gmail.com.

Lunch and Learn – Cancer Support

Cancer Support Community South Bay free workshop on effective communication led by Dr. Kathy Gruver, an award-winning author, speaker, and certified coach. Say What?! How to communicate anything to anyone. 12 – 1:30 p.m. Lunch from 12 – 12:30 p.m. Workshop 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. (In person and online.) 2601 Airport Drive, Suite 100, Torrance. Advance registration is requested by January 7. Register at CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. More info contact Rebecca at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Sci-Fi Shocker, The Fly

This sci-fi shocker with a tragic twist helped define 1950s atomic-age horror. A brilliant scientist creates a teleportation machine… What could possibly go wrong? Vincent Price adds gravitas to the madness, and the film’s final line still gives chills. Equal parts eerie and campy, this cult favorite is a must-see for fans of vintage horror. The show begins with music on the Mighty Wurlitzer and an old fashioned sing-along. 7 p.m. Tickets available at oldtownmusichall.org. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond Street, El Segundo.

Bring Nature Home

Native Plant Sales by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at George F. Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rolling Hills Estates. Create your own butterfly garden with a beautiful native plant from the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Financial Health Seminar, Torrance Memorial

Free interactive seminar series presented by Torrance Memorial’s Professional Advisory Council (PAC). Estate planning, changes to the tax code, how to plan for retirement, long-term care insurance policies and more. 9 – 11 a.m. Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Medical Center Dr., Torrance. torrancememorial.org/healthy-living/classes-lectures-support-groups.

Story Time, Hopkins Wilderness

A free program with a story read by a City Recreation Leader followed by a fun activity. 1 – 1:45 p.m. Free to attend. 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach.

Sunday, January 11

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Gary Duke “Bolivia in Bloom.” The avid collector of cacti, will present photos that show cacti, bromeliads, and wildflowers in bloom in the Bolivian spring. 11 p.m. Fred Hesse Jr. Community Park, McTaggart Hall, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free for all attendees. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Monday, January 12

Tanya Classes, Jewish Community Center

Every Monday through February 23. Join this groundbreaking class studying the classical mystical work, Tanya. Tanya, is considered the most important book in Chassidism and one of the classics of Jewish mysticism. It was written by Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi and first published in 1798. No previous background in Kabbalah or Hebrew required to join. 8 – 9 p.m. 2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. Advanced registration required. To join, email Rabbi Zalman Gordon at rabbizalman@jccmb.com.

Mid-Day Meditation Class, Hermosa Beach

Give yourself 30 minutes to refresh and relax. Sometimes it feels like we “don’t have time,” and yet, if we take a break for some meditation we’ll likely find that our mind is much more balanced and our productivity increases. Mondays 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center, 500 6th Street, Hermosa Beach. $5. More information and class schedule at meditateinthesouthbay.org.

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Beach Cities Health District support groups offer a safe space to address the challenges that come with caring for someone, find support amongst peers who share similar experiences and openly express your feelings around being a caregiver. Second Monday of the month. 10 – 11 a.m. In the Cafe at 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Facilitated by BCHD’s Care Managers Joy Schmidt, LCSW and Rudy Diaz, ASW.

LA South Towns Women’s Chorus

A cappella women’s chorus meets on Monday night. Be among friends, sing and harmonize in a cappella style. Guests are always welcome at Monday night rehearsals. Email lasouthtowns@gmail.com and learn how you can join in on the fun. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. 706 Knob Hill Ave., Redondo Beach. More information at lasouthtowns.org or LASouthtowns@gmail.com.

Tuesday, January 13

Tuesday Drop-In Meditation, Hermosa Beach

Learn how to transform life’s difficulties into valuable insights. $15 per person. 7 – 8:15 p.m. Mahamudra Kadampa Meditation Center, 500 6th Street, Hermosa Beach. For more information and class schedule visit meditateinthesouthbay.org/thursday-evening-meditation-class.

Community Nature Meditation, Redondo Beach

A 30-minute guided meditation and breathing/stretching experience in nature with music, designed to help participants slow down, reconnect with their senses, and feel grounded through the healing energy of the outdoors. 10 – 11 a.m. Hopkins Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. For more information and to register visit bchd.org/events.

Crochet Club, Manhattan Library

This class will start you with the basics but all levels of skill are welcome. Materials will be provided but you are welcome to bring your own. For ages 13 and up. 3:30 – 5 p.m. Redondo Beach North Library, 12000 Artesia Blvd.

Frankly Speaking About Bladder Cancer, Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay free program for individuals diagnosed with bladder cancer. Led by Lawrence Flechner, MD, PhD, a South Bay urologic surgeon. 6 – 7:30 p.m. To register visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Wednesday, January 14

Excursion: The Grammy Museum

The experience will begin with a 60-minute guided tour followed by a 20-minute screening of “The Making of a GRAMMY Performance.” After the guided portion, guests are invited to return to various points of interest in the museum. Following the visit, there will be time for lunch at the museum’s Rooftop Café or at a restaurant in the adjacent LA Live complex. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $50/$40 Hermosa Beach resident discount. Tickets available at business.hbchamber.net/events/details/excursion-the-grammy-museum-13559.

Thursday, January 15

Shaun Tomson, California Surf Club

Shaun Tomson presents “Surfer’s Code: Stories of Courage and Commitment. An inspiring multi-media presentation to uplift and unite the community. 6 – 8:30 p.m. California Surf Club, 239 North Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. For tickets and information call (310) 374-3598.

Thursday, January 15

Human Trafficking Awareness, Manhattan Beach

Speakers from Project Shield, Restoration Diversion Services, and the Manhattan Beach Police Department will have a discussion on local trafficking risks, online grooming of teens, the impact of major sporting events on trafficking activity, and how community members can recognize red flags and support prevention efforts. 6 p.m. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach.