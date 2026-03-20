About Town Redondo: Omurra honored, Wilderness Park Lower Pond re-opens

Omurra honored as an L.A. County “Woman of the Year”

Lila Omurra, Redondo Beach homeless housing supervisor, was presented a certificate of recognition Tuesday night in honor of her being chosen as one of the “Women of the Year” by the Los Angeles County Commission for Women. Omurra was nominated by L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

The Commission held its annual ceremony, its 50th anniversary since the founding, March 9 in Los Angeles.

Wilderness Park Lower Pond re-opening Thursday

The City of Redondo Beach will host a ribbon-cutting for Hopkins Wilderness Park’s Lower Pond restoration Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m.

Last August, after a groundbreaking for the work informational signs were installed and more than 850 California native plants were laid-in in January, by members and volunteers from South Bay Parks Conservancy.

The now re-opening lower pond and stream system was out of service for more than 10 years. The overall project included repairs to the pond’s base and liner, the stream’s liner, filtering system, water circulation pumps, piping and aquatic planting.

The aim was to return the pond and stream to its original 1977 design.

Knights of Columbus Fish Fry series concludes Friday

The St. James Catholic Church Knights of Columbus will put on their last Fish Fry for 2026 on Friday, March 27, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at their hall, 214 Avenue I in Riviera Village. The annual series during Lent serves Icelandic halibut with salad and dessert. Cost is $11. Children under 12 are $5. Cash bar is also available.

“Coffee With a Cop” at Mickey’s Deli

The latest “Coffee with a Cop” will be held Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the new Mickey’s Deli in North Redondo Beach, 2716 Artesia Boulevard. The series are informal gatherings for citizens to ask questions and get to know local police officers. ER