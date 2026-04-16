Manhattan Beach Police Beat

The Manhattan Beach Police Department responded to 866 calls for service (333 dispatched, 533 officer-initiated), made nine arrests, took 48 reports, and investigated 12 traffic collisions during the week of April 2–8. Auto theft led the week’s crime categories with six stolen vehicles, followed by 10 thefts, four acts of vandalism, one assault, one robbery and one vehicle burglary. No residential or commercial burglaries were reported.

Apple Store robbery

On April 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the Apple Store regarding employees in a physical altercation with a suspect who was attempting to steal display phones. The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived. Police were unable to locate the vehicle. A report was taken.

Auto theft wave hits El Porto

The El Porto Parking Lot at 4000 Ocean Dr. was the site of multiple vehicle thefts over the week. On April 4 at approximately 10 a.m., a man reported to the MBPD front lobby that his Toyota Tacoma had been stolen from the lot. He had parked at 6 a.m. and placed his keys in a lockbox outside the vehicle. When he returned around 7:30 a.m., the truck was gone.

Later that morning, around 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the same lot for another stolen vehicle report. A victim stated his daughter had parked their Hyundai Sonata in the lot around 7:30 a.m. and left the keys inside the vehicle. When the daughter returned around 10 a.m., the car was missing.

On April 5 at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the El Porto lot again for a third stolen vehicle. The victim said he parked his Kia Soul around 3:30 p.m. and returned to find it gone. He told police the vehicle had been locked and secured.

More auto thefts

Also on April 5 at approximately 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Manhattan Ave. for a stolen vehicle report. The victim said she parked her Ford Focus around 3 p.m. and returned to find it missing. She told police the vehicle had been locked and secured.

Later that evening, around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Valley Dr. for another stolen vehicle. The victim reported he had locked and secured his Kia Soul around 9 a.m. and returned to find it gone.

Crime prevention tips: Protecting your vehicle

With six vehicles stolen in a single week, the MBPD is urging residents and visitors to take precautions. Never leave keys inside your car — even if you think they’re well hidden, thieves know all the common hiding spots. If you use a lockbox, make sure it’s attached to a solid part of your vehicle and use a high-quality, tamper-resistant model. Be aware that some modern key fobs can keep your car unlocked if they remain in close proximity — test your setup to ensure the vehicle actually locks when you walk away. Remove valuables and visible gear, including wallets, phones, bags and surf equipment. Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas and stay aware of your surroundings.

Burglary bust

On March 20, Manhattan Beach police officers responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 21st St. Officers determined that multiple suspects had forced entry into a locked residence while the homeowner was away, stealing a large quantity of personal items before fleeing in a vehicle.

On March 26, MBPD detectives conducted a related investigation in Torrance, where two suspects were arrested and found in possession of stolen property belonging to the Manhattan Beach victim.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives served two search warrants in Los Angeles. During the execution of those warrants, detectives recovered the victim’s passport, a Wi-Fi jammer, a stolen firearm, ammunition, jewelry and watches, a stolen safe, stolen electronics, high-value sports and collectible cards, high-value purses and bags, license plates and miscellaneous burglary tools.

Both suspects are Colombian nationals and are believed to be members of a South American theft group that focuses on residential burglaries. The two suspects were booked into the Manhattan Beach Police Department Jail: John Orozcoramos, 31, of Los Angeles, and Cristian Cardenas, 33, of Los Angeles.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dean Ajdukovic at (310) 802-5133 or Detective Sergeant Scott Combs at (310) 802-5123. ER