BeachLife 2026 Locals

Beach life with a soundtrack
Photos by Chris Miller (ChrisMillerImages.com)
A measure of how ingrained a local tradition BeachLife has become since its founding in 2019 is the number of people who arrive by bicycle. Bike traffic along the Hermosa Hermosa and Manhattan Strand enroute to BeachLife in Redondo Beach looks like morning rush hour. Except there’s no road rage. Everyone seems to know one another.
Inside Seaside Lagoon, where the festival is held, visitors could be excused for thinking they’ve crashed a multiyear, college reunion. BeachLife has become a distillation of beach life, with a soundtrack for every living generation. ER