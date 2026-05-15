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BeachLife 2026 Locals

Jeremy Buck on the HIgh Tide stage on opening day.

Beach life with a soundtrack

Photos by Chris Miller (ChrisMillerImages.com)
A measure of how ingrained a local tradition BeachLife has become since its founding in 2019 is the number of people who arrive by bicycle. Bike traffic along the Hermosa Hermosa and Manhattan  Strand enroute to BeachLife in Redondo Beach looks like morning rush hour. Except there’s no road rage. Everyone seems to know one another.

Inside Seaside Lagoon, where the festival is held, visitors could be excused for thinking they’ve crashed a multiyear, college reunion. BeachLife has become a distillation of beach life, with a soundtrack for every living generation. ER 

Katrina Bacalao and Congressional Representative Nanette Barragán (D. San Pedro), formerly a Hermosa Councilmember.
Cathy and Scott Jones.
Justin Yaskowitz, Emily, Scott and Liz Whitehead.
El Gringo’s Molly and Bill Graw.
The Body Glove team featured Maddox Meistrell, Mark Arranaga, Susan Meistrell ,Jeffrey Samaripa and Nick Meistrell.
Emily and Katie Ortiz.
Patti Nernberg.
Tracy Robinson, of Fancy Tails.
Ken Pagliaro and Lanakila Outrigger Canoe Club paddlers Lynn Flemer, Sandy Anleu and Thurleen Collins.
Fans, Friends and family celebrate after Jeremy Buck opened this years Beachlife Festival 2026.

 

 

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Reels at the Beach

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