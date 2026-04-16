Log In
Subscribe Now
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube
Log In
Subscribe Now
Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Local Advertisement

Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club celebrates 90th anniversary

Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling instructor Gil Gillespie teaches Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce staff Michelle Crispin and Shelby Forier the basics of lawn bowling during the club’s 90th anniversary on Saturday, April 11. Photos by Laura Garber
Tournament Director Darrell DeCastro and President Tony Crutchfield celebrate the club’s 90th anniversary. The upcoming John Clark tournament will be held Saturday May 30, at 9 a.m. at the Clark Building. Spectators are welcome to join.
Tradition is to wear all white.

 

John Lawler prepares for the first match.
Leonard Lee writes his name in chalk.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Share it :
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

*Include name, city and email in comment.

Recent Content

Get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox FREE. Subscribe to Easy Reader newsletter today.

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Reels at the Beach

Learn More

Post your reels at Easy Reader
Email EasyReaderNews.com.

Local Advertisement

Local Advertisement

Sections

Useful Links

Company

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.
Copyright © 2026 Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine, All rights reserved. Managed by ALCO USA Inc.
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube