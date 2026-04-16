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Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club celebrates 90th anniversary
Laura Garber
April 16, 2026
Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling instructor Gil Gillespie teaches Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce staff Michelle Crispin and Shelby Forier the basics of lawn bowling during the club’s 90th anniversary on Saturday, April 11. Photos by Laura Garber
Tournament Director Darrell DeCastro and President Tony Crutchfield celebrate the club’s 90th anniversary. The upcoming John Clark tournament will be held Saturday May 30, at 9 a.m. at the Clark Building. Spectators are welcome to join.
Tradition is to wear all white.
John Lawler prepares for the first match.
Leonard Lee writes his name in chalk.
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