Baywatch Community Calendar 12-4-25

Sunday, December 7

North Manhattan Beach Holiday Stroll

Celebrate the season as Highland Avenue is closed to transform into the North Pole. Shop the Holiday Market, sing with carolers, sip and stroll, dine and meet Santa himself all in the heart of North Manhattan Beach, where Santa surfs. 5 – 9 p.m. Highland between 33rd Street and Rosecrans.

Thursday, December 4

HB & MB Beach Cities Toy Drive

Now through Saturday, December 20. Participate in the Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive by donating unwrapped new toys and bringing them to MB City Hall, MB Fire Department, LA County Fire Station No. 100, HB Police Department. For all the details and information visit beachcitiestoydrive.com. The Wrapping Party takes place on Saturday, December 20, from 10 a.m. until all the toys are wrapped. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach.

Metro Board Meeting

Metro’s Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the C/K Line Extension is expected to go before the Metro Board today. Help make a strong South Bay turnout to make sure they hear us loud and clear: Don’t build it on the ROW. Join the South Bay Environmental Justice Alliance (SBEJA) for a free community bus from Lawndale to Metro Headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. Meet at the Lawndale Civic Center, 14717 Burin Ave., Lawndale at 7:30 a.m. We’re encouraging everyone to prepare a 1-minute statement to share why this issue matters to you. Reserve your seat at upliftsouthbay.com/southbayenvironmentaljusticealliance.

El Segundo Festival of Holidays and Tree Lighting

The Recreation, Parks, and Library Department annual Joy Around the World: Festival of Holidays and Tree Lighting. This free, family-friendly outdoor event combines El Segundo’s Christmas Tree Lighting tradition with the celebration of winter holidays from around the world. Live music and cultural dance performances, Christmas tree lighting, a visit with Santa Claus and gift giveaways. Kids’ train ride, food trucks offering multicultural cuisines, craft-making stations, handmade jewelry and crafts for purchase, and more. 3 – 8 p.m. City Hall Plaza, 300 block of Main Street. More information and event schedule visit elsegundorecparks.org.

Riviera Village Holiday Stroll

Celebrate the holiday season at Riviera Village with the annual Holiday Stroll. The best holiday songs play in the background while Christmas lights illuminate the streets. Santa, the Grinch, and other holiday characters will be there for plenty of fun photo opportunities. Bundle up. 5 – 9 p.m. Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach.

Ray Carroll Toy Drive

Drop off new toys for children in need or donate to purchase toys and holiday meals to the Jewish Community Center any time before December 7. Drop off at 2108 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach or donate online at jccmb.com. For questions call (310) 214-4999.

Recovering Stolen Nazi Loot

In 2021, UCLA Librarian Diane Mizrachi received a surprise email from the Jewish museum in Prague asking for help in returning Nazi-looted books found n the UCLA library. Diane soon discovered that not only did the UCLA library have Nazi looted books, similar collections were dispersed in libraries around the world. Join Diane to learn about her efforts in finding Nazi-looted books and returning them to their rightful owners. 7:30 p.m. The Jewish Community Center, 2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. $30 per adult.$15 student. Tickets available at jccmb.com.

Friday, December 5

Coffee with the MB Mayor

Join Mayor David Lesser for a casual community conversation during coffee with the Mayor from 9 – 10 a.m. at Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Come share your thoughts, voice your concerns, or ask questions about what is happening in our community with the Mayor on the first Friday of each month.

Sports luncheon

Marti Ruel, wife of former USC offensive line coach Pat Ruel, and West Torrance High girls basketball coach Keith Prendergast will be the South Bay Athletic Club luncheon speakers. Marti will speak about the impact on the family of a coach as he moves from job to job, which frequently means he is moving from city to city and state to state. Keith will speak about his team and girls high school basketball in Southern California. The SBAC meets at the H.T. Grill, 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach at noon. The weekly meetings are open to the public. Reservations are not necessary. The cost of lunch is $35.

Artists Winter Show reception

The Artists’ Studio presents Art in the Atrium featuring 26 Artists presented in tandem with celebrating 50 of The Circle of Palos Verdes Art Center. 6 – 9 p.m. Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes.

Lomita Tree Lighting

Celebrate the holiday season at the City of Lomita’s Tree Lighting Ceremony. Join the community on the front lawn of City Hall as festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. This joyful event promises holiday cheer for all ages, with seasonal music, refreshments, and the lighting of the beautiful city tree. 24300 Narbonne Ave, Lomita.

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Through Sunday, December 14. The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker is an international sensation that gives the ballet classic a fresh, new context with lively characters, new music by industry legends, diverse choreography, spectacular aerial arts, and state-of-the-art projection to create an immersive, vibrant, and memorable theater experience for all ages. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. For tickets and showtimes visit debbieallendanceacademy.com/hcnperformances.

Sandpipers Holiday Homes Tour

Through Sunday, December 7. This year’s tour is set to be more dazzling than ever, showcasing unique South Bay homes beautifully transformed for the season. Local artisans and florists have crafted stunning winter wonderlands, making this a festive experience not to be missed. For tickets, home tour schedule and information visit sandpipers.org.

All About Processed Foods – Via Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay will host a free workshop on the different levels of food processing and how they relate to cancer risk and overall health. Participants will learn how to identify healthier processed food options and gain practical strategies for balancing convenience with good nutrition in daily life. The session will be led by Erica Drost, RD, a nutritionist with expertise in cancer-related nutrition and chronic disease prevention. Advance registration is required for this virtual workshop. 1 – 2 p.m. To register for this online workshop, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Stitch & Sew, North Library

Materials and sewing machines are not provided. Participants are encouraged to bring items or projects that they are currently working on to the program to get tips or pointers. Limit of 30 individuals. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Branch meeting room, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach. Limit of 30 individuals.

Food and Mood – Nutrition for Adults

Lily Hanna, creator of Food and Mood will talk about strategies to boost your immune system and lower your stress level over the holidays. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Redondo Library Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy.

Saturday, December 6

Sand Snowman Contest, Hermosa Beach

Bring your shovels, scarves and mittens because in Hermosa Beach, we make Sandsnowmen. The City of Hermosa Beach brings back this unique holiday tradition that is open to all ages and abilities. Come early and mark your spot for the best Sand Snowman. Prizes will be awarded for Hermosa Beach favorite, most unique, most traditional, best dressed, and funniest. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and judging will start at 11:15 a.m. at 15th Street and the Shoreline. For more information, contact the Community Resources Department at (310) 318-0280.

Annual Holiday Crafts Night

Through Sunday, December 7. Get in the holiday spirit by making handmade crafts and ornaments with the whole family during our 39th Annual Holiday Crafts Night. There will be delicious treats, hot cocoa, and a light supper will be served and Santa. 4 – 6 p.m. Manhattan Heights Park community center, 1600 Manhattan Beach Blvd. $15 resident/$17 nonresident. Register at manhattanbeach.gov.

Let It Snow Redondo, Redondo PD



The Redondo Beach Police Department presents Let It Snow Redondo! Enjoy an afternoon of real snow, cocoa, cookies, crafts, and photos with Santa Claus. Support the Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy Program and donate a new unwrapped toy, coat or gift card for children and families in need. 12 – 4 p.m. Seaside Lagoon, 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach.

Library Book Sale, Manhattan Beach

The Friends of the Manhattan Beach Library quarterly book sale. Books for all ages and interests are $1 each. 1320 Highland Ave. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Winter Wonderland, Gardena

Join Gardena’s Winter Wonderland & Christmas Tree Lighting at the City Hall Complex. Enjoy the Snow Zone, crafts, entertainment, and holiday shopping at the boutique from 1 – 6 p.m. The Winter Wonderland celebration runs from 3 – 7 p.m., with a special opportunity for photos with Santa from 6 – 7 p.m. Gardena City Hall Complex 1700 W. 162nd St., Gardena. For more information visit cityofgardena.org/events or call (310) 217-9527 for questions.

King Tide Watch, Roundhouse Aquarium

Hosted by Oceanographic Teaching Stations. Join the Roundhouse Aquarium, local scientists, and climate activists for a special King Tide Watch. Experience one of nature’s most dramatic high tides, a King Tide, created when the sun, moon, and Earth align. Participants will help document how rising sea levels impact the California coastline. Bring your camera or phone to capture the tide and share your photos for this community science effort. Dress in warm layers as it can be chilly near the pier. 9 – 10:30 a.m. Base of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Free and open to all ages. To learn more about King Tides and how to submit your photos, visit coastal.ca.gov/kingtides.

MB CERT, Manhattan Beach

Adult and Pediatric First Aid, CPR/AED Training with a 2 year certificate. You must pre-enroll to be assured a seat in the class. Start by sending an email to Jeanne: 1certtraining@gmail.com with your full name, phone, email, and home address. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Arrive at least 20 minutes before to get settled in. Joslyn Center, 1601 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach. There is no charge to residents and employees of the South Bay. Minimum age of 18 yrs to attend the class.

San Pedro Town Square

Make it a date to stop by the Port of Los Angeles by the sea. The San Pedro City Ballet will be there along with Carolers, a Marionette show and more. Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. and a Holiday Boat Parade. Join the fun from 4 – 8 p.m. Promenade at 6th Street and Harbor Blvd., San Pedro. For more information visit lawaterfront.org.

Christmas with the Rat Pack, Norris Theater

A magical recreation of a 1960’s Las Vegas Christmas at The Sands with Sinatra, Martin & Davis. Starring the acclaimed Brian Duprey as Frank Sinatra, Joe Scalissi as Dean Martin, and Kenny Jones as Sammy Davis Jr., together they dazzle audiences by singing all the great hits including – My Way, Mr. Bojangles, New York New York, That’s Amore, Fly Me To The Moon and seasonal classics such as Let It Snow, Jingle Bells, and of course White Christmas. 3 p.m. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets: palosverdesperformingarts.com/show-details/christmas-with-th-rat-pack. Box office (310) 544-0403 x221.

Peninsula Parade of Lights



The City of Rolling Hills Estates is excited to once again light up the season with holiday cheer with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Holiday Parade of Lights. The parade features community and civic groups, school and youth organizations, marching bands, drill teams, equestrian units, local businesses and, of course, Santa. Grand Marshal Don Slaught. 6 p.m. The Parade begins at Silver Spur Road and Drybank Drive, east on Silver Spur Road to Roxcove Drive, south to Deep Valley Drive, west on Deep Valley Drive, continuing through the Promenade on the Peninsula to Norris Center Drive.

Photos with Santa

Meet Santa, share your wishlist and capture the experience with a keepsake photo to treasure. Future Generation Artistry is offering free photos with Santa. 1 – 5:30 p.m. 2305 Torrance Blvd., Torrance.

Saturday Sweep, Esplanade

Beach Cities Health District in collaboration with Keep the Esplanade Beautiful, need your help to clean up the Esplanade. Meet at 9 a.m. at Esplanade and Ave I for 1 hour. Trash pickup supplies are provided. Parking is free at Plaza Riviera parking garage for the duration of the Sweep, located on the NW corner of Catalina Ave. and Ave. I. There is also a bike corral on the NE corner. This is a great opportunity to connect with your community and meet new friends while also helping to preserve & protect our natural paradise and the ecosystem for our wildlife neighbors.

Sunday, December 7

Paw-liday Party, Torrance

Infinite Love Rescue annual Paw-liday Party, a free, family and dog-friendly holiday celebration. This community event invites pet lovers from all over Southern California to enjoy a festive afternoon filled with activities for both people and their pets. The Paw-liday Party aims to raise awareness for local rescue efforts while offering a joyful holiday experience for all ages. 12 – 4 p.m. Smog City Brewing Co., 1901 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance. For more Information visit InfiniteLoveRescue.org/PawlidayParty or email Kandace@InfiniteLoveRescue.org.

Holidays in Harmony

First United Methodist Church in Torrance presents the South Bay Coastliners Chorus and LA South Towns in a fundraiser holiday concert. Admission is free. Donations encouraged. 3 p.m. 1551 El Prado Ave., Torrance. For questions email Shows@coastliners.org or call or text (310) 539-5166. Check out the Coastliners at Coastliners.org.

Christmas Carols and more

Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with an exciting Christmas Concert featuring the newly formed Joanna Medawar Nachef Orchestra as they ring in the season with bombastic arrangements of Christmas carols and favorite holiday selections. The traditional audience sing-along will fill the hall with cheer. 7 p.m. The James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. Tickets available at jmnsingers.com.

Pep Rally & Fundraiser

The South Bay Eagles Alliance, a longtime Hermosa/Manhattan Beach sports community, is hosting a large Pep Rally & Fundraiser, in partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Eagles Autism Foundation. Special appearance by Eagles Legend LeSean “Shady” McCoy and SWOOP, the official Eagles mascot. DJ Erock and live music from Angry Donkey. Silent auction and raffles with great prizes. 6 – 10 p.m. American Junkie, 68 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. All proceeds from ticket sales, raffles, and the silent auction go directly to the Eagles Autism Foundation. $75 per person. The ticket includes one free drink, food, and one raffle ticket. No tickets at the door. Tickets and information at partiful.com/e/ANJNrEFRd9K2hAVE9pU7.

Palos Verdes Peninsula Tree Lighting

Join the Rancho Palos Verdes community for an afternoon of festive fun at the Let It Snow 2025 Holiday Festival & Memorial Tree Lighting. This free event offers holiday activities for all ages, including photos with Santa, snow sledding, sleigh rides, arts and crafts, ornament decorating, and holiday music to set the seasonal mood. Don’t miss this celebration filled with holiday cheer, culminating in a beautiful tree lighting ceremony. 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes.

Open House at Manhattan Beach Art Center

Discover what’s in store this winter at the Manhattan Beach Art Center! Stop by our Open House to explore upcoming classes and workshops for all ages. Meet our instructors, see examples of student work, and get inspired to create. 2 – 5 p.m. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Christmas Tree Lighting in PVE

Experience the magic of the season with live Christmas music that fills the air, and let little ones share their holiday wishes by writing a letter to Santa. Kids can get creative at the craft station, making holiday-themed creations to take home. Treat yourself to complimentary hot chocolate and a freshly baked cookie, and explore a variety of food trucks offering delicious dinner options to satisfy every taste. 5 p.m. 43 Malaga Cove Plz. Palos Verdes Estates.

Green Hills Holiday Festival

Let it Snow at Green Hill Holiday Festival & Memorial Tree Lighting. Santa photos, snow sledding, sleigh rides, arts & crafts, holiday music, ornament decorating, and more. 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free family entertainment. Event Line: (310) 521-4460.

The Palos Verdes Symphonic Band Holiday Concert

Hope, Peace, Joy, featuring festive classics, seasonal favorites and uplifting music to welcome the spirit of the season. 4 p.m. Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. Free admission.

Ray Carroll Toy Drive Gift Wrapping

The Jewish Community Center needs help wrapping new toys for children in need donated by our community. 11 a.m. 2108 Vail Avenue, Redondo Beach.

Spirit of the Holidays Parade, San Pedro



For 45 years, this magical event has brought joy, wonder and a sense of community to the holidays. 1 – 3 p.m. The parade route starts at 13th Street and Pacific Avenue, right on 6th Street and ends at 6th Street and Palos Verdes Street.

La Venta Holiday

The 4th annual A Very La Venta Holiday event returns to bring back the merriment with holiday favorites. Holiday family portraits, wreath making, family-friendly crafts, gourmet food stations from Made by Meg Catering, cocktails/mocktails, our hot cocoa bar, and more fun surprise-and-delight moments. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 796 Via Del Monte, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets available at laventa.com/community-events.

Monday, December 8

South Bay Bridge Club

Improve your bridge skills, join the free lesson on Jacoby Transfers and get the benefit of our high level instructor Linda MacKenzie’s bridge experience. You will learn how to recognize and execute Jacoby Transfers successfully. All levels are welcome, learn while making new friends. 9 a.m. 2401 Narbonne Ave #105, Lomita. More information at southbaybridgeclub.com or call (310) 325-7222.

Tuesday, December 9

Holiday Music and Tree Lighting Ceremony

The City of Redondo Beach presents the 45th annual Holiday Music & Tree Lighting Ceremony with Master of Ceremonies: Vera Jimenez, KTLA Channel 5 Weather. Music by RUHS Jazz Band directed by Christopher Lee, RUHS, Middle School, and Elementary School Choirs directed by Dr. Izumi Erskine. 4:30 – 6 p.m. Civic Center, 415 Diamond Street, Redondo Beach. For more information call (310) 318-0610.

Holiday Open House

Join the Peninsula Seniors at the Scriba Family Center for a Holiday Open House. Invite your family, friends, and prospective members to share some holiday cheer with seasonal caroling, cookies and fruit cake, eggnog, and holiday spirit. A free event. Reserve your space by calling (310) 377-3003. 2 – 4 p.m. 602 Deep Valley Drive Suite 310, Rolling Hills Estates.

Art: Expressive Mixed Media

Cancer Support Community South Bay offers a free in-person workshop presented by Karen Doyle, an award-winning impressionist oil painter. This creative workshop offers a supportive environment to explore self-expression through various art techniques. Both novice and experienced participants are welcome. Participants will discover new ways to unleash creativity while connecting with others and finding joy in the process. All materials will be provided. Advance registration is required and space is limited. 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. 2601 Airport Drive, Torrance. Ongoing program typically every third Thursday of the month. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Santa at the Farmers Market

Come see Santa at the Manhattan Beach Farmers Market. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Civic Center Plaza and Upper Parking Lot at 320 15th Street, between City Hall and the Police Department.