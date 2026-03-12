Baywatch Community Calendar 3-12-26

Thursday, March 12

Councilmember Community Forum, Hermosa

Hermosa Beach Councilmember Dean Francois hosts a community forum for residents to discuss current civic issues. 6 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers, 1315 Valley Drive. RSVP is optional to Dean Francois at DFrancois@hermosabeach.gov.

Cancer-Fighting Foods – Zoom

Cancer Support Community South Bay hosts a free online workshop exploring cultural foods with cancer-fighting properties and how to incorporate them into everyday meals. Led by Alexandra Sullivan, a registered dietitian specializing in oncology nutrition at Cedars-Sinai. 12 – 1 p.m. To register, visit CSCSouthBay.org and select the online calendar. For more information, contact Rebecca Sul at Rebecca@CSCSouthBay.org.

Switzer 60th Anniversary Gala

Switzer Learning Center, a non‑public school and behavioral health center serving neurodiverse students across Los Angeles County, celebrates its 60th Anniversary with a gala at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. 6 – 10 p.m. Tickets and donations at e.givesmart.com/events/KtI. 3301 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

Friday, March 13

Palos Verdes Author Mark Sullivan

The Palos Verdes Library District (PVLD) hosts a community reading of “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” with author Mark Sullivan. Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. The event is free. Visit pvld.org/PVReads or call (310) 377-9584 ext. 601 for more information.

Guilty Pleasures: An Unapologetic Comedy

Kentwood Players presents Emmy Award winner Ken Levine’s “Guilty Pleasures: An Unapologetic Comedy,” about two couples who set sail on a romantic Mediterranean cruise in hopes of reigniting their rocky relationships. $25 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online at kentwoodplayers.org, or by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310) 645-5156. Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles.

Garden to Table for Teens, Lazy Acres

Learn how to make Irish Cheddar Tomato Soup Bread Bowls and Spring Butter Leaf with Chef Carrie. Recommended ages: 14-17 years old. 45. 5:30 – 7: p.m. 2510 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. Sign up at classes.lazyacres.com/class/hermosa-beach.

Saturday, March 14

Hermosa St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Pier Avenue and Hermosa Avenue will be closed early morning Saturday so that the parade route can be well established. The community is welcome to line up on the street. Parade participants are not allowed to throw or toss items from the route but can hand out content to parade attendees directly. Enjoy the parade near one of the three announcing stages to enjoy information about each parade entry. The parade time is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Music on Pier Plaza 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Patricks Party, The Clark Building

A Parade After Party, hosted by! De Barra Academy of Irish Dance. Music by Celter Skelter, an Irish-Celtic tribute to The Beatles, blending iconic Beatles hits and traditional Irish tunes. Irish dance performances from the DeBarra Academy of Irish Dance. Food, beer, and other beverages available for purchase. 2 p.m. 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach.

St. Patrick’s Day 5k Run/Walk

The Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5k Run & Leprechaun Dash for the gold returns, in partnership with South Bay Children’s Health Center. Riviera Village, Redondo Beach. Costume contest contest prior to the start of the race. The race starts at 8 a.m. For more information and to register online visit villagerunner.com/st-patricks-day-5k-in-redondo-beach.

Holi Beach Festival, Seaside Lagoon

The fourth annual Holi Beach Festival of Color returns to Seaside Lagoon with DJs spinning Bollywood, EDM, Hip-Hop, Afro Beats and Top 40. Epic crowd color throw moments throughout the event. 12 p.m. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. $28.52. Tickets: eventbrite.com

The Itty Bitty Big Band, El Segundo Library

The El Segundo Public Library presents a free concert by The Itty Bitty Big Band at 2 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room. Itty Bitty plays fresh, cool arrangements from the Great American Songbook, as well as tunes by the Beatles and Steely Dan. 111 West Mariposa Avenue, at Main Street. Call (310) 524-2728 for information.

Diversions Fine Arts Gallery, Manhattan Beach

Diversions Fine Arts Gallery presents “Springtide,” a group exhibition featuring over 25 local, national, and international artists. The exhibition explores each artist’s vision of spring, its colors, textures, resilience, and beauty. Opening reception: 4 – 7 p.m. 1069 N. Aviation Blvd. Gallery hours: 12 – 4 p.m. Thurs.-Sun. or by appt.

Yoga on the Pier

Presented by Redondo Pier Association, and Cancer Support Community South Bay. Every 2nd Saturday of the month. 10 – 11 a.m. Fisherman’s Wharf, west end of the pier, Redondo Beach. Bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Free and open to the public. No sign up required.

Food and Mood, Redondo Library

Lily Hanna, creator of Food and Mood will talk about Lifestyle Strategies for Healthy Metabolism Including Diabetes Risk Reduction and Nutrition Adults. Main Library 2nd floor meeting room, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Free to attend.

Plant Sale Fundraiser

Riviera Garden Club Plant Sale Fundraiser at Madrona Marsh Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Madrona Marsh Nature Center, 3201 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance. Admission and parking are free. The sale will feature indoor and outdoor plants, cacti, succulent arrangements, garden art, and more. All proceeds will go toward scholarships for high school seniors in Torrance. 3201 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance.

South Bay Bridge Club, Lomita

Learn to play Bridge every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with the South Bay Bridge Club teacher Linda MacKenzie. Make new friends while you learn to play bridge. Beginning Bridge Book 2 for $20. 24100 Narbonne Ave. Unit 105, Lomita. For a class schedule and information visit southbaybridgeclub.com.

Clippers Friendship Fundraiser

Watch the LA Clippers host the Sacramento Kings and raise money for the Friendship Foundation at the same time. When you buy a ticket, a portion of the sale will benefit The Friendship Foundation. 7:30 p.m. Intuit Dome, 3930 W. Century Blvd., Inglewood. Tickets gofevo.com/event/FF26. For more information on the Friendship Foundation visit friendshipfoundation.com.

Seaside Heroes Park

The Seaside Heroes Park Conservation Project meets every 2nd Saturday of the month from 8 – 11 a.m. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Activities include light park maintenance and the installation of California native plants to support a healthy, sustainable landscape. 22851 Anza Avenue, Torrance. For questions text Jenna at (310) 920-9387 or homes@cjenna.com.

Torrance Craftsmen’s Arts & Craft Faire

Over 40 independent artists sell handcrafted items — ceramics, jewelry, art glass, knitwear aprons, purses, home goods, toys and more. Door prize and opportunity drawing benefits scholarship fund for graduating seniors in the Torrance Unified School District. Free admission and parking. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive.

Sunday, March 15

Preschool, family expo, Manhattan Beach

Hosted by the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce, is a one-stop expo for all things family and pets. From the preschool years to school-age milestones. 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Manhattan Beach Civic Center behind the Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Free to attend. Sign up at manhattanbeachchamber.com/rsge.

Master Chorale ‘The Heart of America’

Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents “The Heart of America,” celebrating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. 5 p.m. $40 general admission. James R. Armstrong Theatre, Torrance Cultural Arts Center. 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets at tickets.lcmasterchorale.com.

PV Democrats Meeting and Spring Happy Hour

Join the PV Democrats for a hybrid (in-person and Zoom) club meeting at the Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2:30 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. for informal networking. The Spring Happy Hour will be after the meeting at Fuego Cravings, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates (in the Promenade Mall). For more information and to register, visit pvpdemocrats.org.

Monday, March 16

Baby Shower Lunch, Redondo Woman’s Club

Help the Woman’s Club Redondo Beach collect items for Mothers and Babies of Communities Child. Strollers, diapers, clothes, blankets, wipes, towels, and more. 10 a.m. social hour, 11 a.m. business meeting, 12 p.m. lunch and baby shower. $20 – $30 sliding scale. 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. For more information and to RSVP visit Redondowoman.org.

Tuesday, March 17

Torrance Farmers’s Market, Wilson Park

Seasonal variety of top quality produce from 60 California farms. California-grown fruits, nuts, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, fish, cut flowers and nursery stock. 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. If you have a question, call the market manager Joyce Chan at (310) 781-7520.

Upcoming:

Surfer’s Jim Kempton

Thursday, March 19

Former Surfer Magazine editor Jim Kempton recalls surfing’s Golden Era.Kempton is the executive director of the California Surf Museum in Oceanside, which produced the traveling Stars, Cars, & Guitars exhibit currently on display at the Hermosa Beach Museum. Kempton is the author of Surfing: The Manual and “Women on Waves.” 6 – 8 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. $10. Tickets: hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/events.

Fiddler on the Roof

Friday, March 20 and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until March 27. Manhattan Beach Community Church presents “Fiddler on the Roof.” 7 p.m. Community Hall, 303 S. Peck Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Tickets and show times at mbcctheater.weebly.com.

Prom Dress, St Cross

Saturday, March 21. The South Bay Auxiliary Children’s Hospital LA Thrift Shop presents its first Prom Dress Event at St. Cross Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shop over 300 thrifted and vintage prom dresses, as well as jewelry and shoes. Dresses are available in all sizes, and priced from $20 to $100. New wedding dresses will also be available. For more information visit SBChildrensHospitalThriftShop.com or email sbchildrenshospitalthriftshop@gmail.com. ER